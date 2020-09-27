Why We Want Team Bautista vs Team Trump at WWE Survivor Series

This website has long believed that a nonstop stream of political tweets from WWE and Hollywood star Dave Bautista have been building to a big WrestleMania match between Bautista and fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump at WrestleMania. But what if this isn't just a one-off match the two wrestling stars are building toward, but a feud that could actually span months in WWE? Recent signs indicate that we could see matches between Bautista and President Trump as early as November, after, of course, the big Election PPV is finished. In other words, we're starting to wonder whether the big main event at Survivor Series this year will be Team Bautista vs. Team Trump.

Survivor Series would be the perfect venue for the in-ring portion of the long-running Trump vs. Bautista feud to kick off. For one thing, it's been a couple of years since Bautista set foot in a wrestling ring and even more for Trump. It wouldn't make sense for them to jump right into a big singles match, and the tag team elimination setting of Survivor Series would give them both an opportunity to work off some of the ring rust. Taking place the same month as the election, But also, the Thanksgiving-themed PPV is a great match for a political argument, mirroring the generational battles Americans are likely to see at the dinner table. Survivor Series also seems likely to feature the Antifa-like team of hoodie-wearing, masked WWE superstars in Retribution take on a team of WWE establishment at the event, which would make a perfect undercard for Team Trump vs. Team Bautista. And finally, taking place in the same month as Election will allow Trump to carry over all of his heat from his Joe Biden feud directly into the Bautista program. It all just makes too much sense to be ignored.

Of course, there's one thing we haven't talked about that's essential for a Survivor Series match: the teams. Survivor Series tag team matches typically consist of teams of four or five superstars competing against each other in an elimination-style match, where a person is eliminated from the match by pinfall, submission, countout, or disqualification and must leave the ring until only one team is left. That means that Dave Bautista and Donald Trump will need to choose allies if they're going to face each other at the iconic PPV.

For Bautista, it should be a simple matter to choose his teammates. Kevin Nash has long assisted The Animal in his Twitter battles against Donald Trump and would surely deserve a spot on Team Bautista. Mick Foley has also recently begun tweeting about politics and credits Bautista and Nash for helping give him the courage to do so, so he is basically a shoo-in. Of course, you're going to want some younger wrestlers in there as well to help take some of the burdens off of the older wrestlers, so let's throw in notoriously outspoken leftist wrestlers Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn to round off Team Bautista.

On Trump's side, Dave Bautista himself has already given us some clues as to who may be on Team Trump. Bautista has frequently cut Twitter promos on Senator Lindsay Graham, Senator Mitch McConnell, and Senator Ted Cruz, who has himself been known to challenge actors to wrestling matches, so they're definitely on the team. The same rule applies as far as age, though, so to put two younger wrestlers in the match on Trump's side, you're probably going to want to go with Jaxson Ryker, the WWE superstar who was taken off television after publicly tweeting support for the president. Finally, well-known flat-Earther AJ Styles would be a perfect fit for the team, both athletically and ideologically.

With the teams set, it's only a matter of time before we see Team Dave Bautista vs. Team Donald Trump at Survivor Series this year. What do you think? Are these the teams you'd go with? And who do you believe has the best shot at winning? And can anyone help me escape from the basement of Bleeding Cool headquarters, where I've been held against my will for weeks and forced to write article after article about Dave Bautista's tweets, with Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth hovering behind me with a cattle prod and electrocuting me if I show even the slightest hint of disobedience? Let us know in the comments. [Editor's Note: This sounds like disobedience to me.]