Widow's Bay: Apple TV Previews Matthew Rhys-Starring Horror/Comedy

Set to premiere on April 29th, here's a sneak peek at Apple TV and series creator Katie Dippold's Matthew Rhys-starring series Widow's Bay.

Apple TV was not messing around today, dropping a ton of news and previews for a ton of projects on the way to our streaming screens later this year. That included a sneak peek at the upcoming 10-episode series Widow's Bay, set to make its global debut on Wednesday, April 29th, with its first three episodes (followed by new episodes dropping every Wednesday through June 17th). Led by Emmy Award winner Matthew Rhys, who also serves as executive producer, the horror-comedy hails from creator Katie Dippold and is directed and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Hiro Murai through his banner Chum Films.

The title of the streaming series is also the name of a quaint island town 40 miles off the coast of New England. But something lurks beneath the surface. Mayor Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys) is desperate to revive his struggling community. There's no Wi-Fi, spotty cellular reception, and he must contend with superstitious locals who believe their island is cursed. He wants these people to respect him. They don't. They think he is soft and cowardly. And he is.

But Loftis is determined to build a better future for his teenage son and turn the island into a tourist destination. Miraculously, he succeeds: tourists are finally coming. Unfortunately, the locals were right. After decades of calm, the old stories that seemed too ludicrous to be true start happening again. Joining Rhys for the character-driven horror/comedy are Kate O'Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll, and Dale Dickey.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Apple TV's Widow's Bay is created, showrun, and executive produced by Katie Dippold. Hiro Murai executive produces through his banner Chum Films alongside Carver Karaszewski, Claudia Shin, and Matthew Rhys. Hiro Murai directs five episodes this season, in addition to directors Ti West, Sam Donovan, and Andrew DeYoung.

