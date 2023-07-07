Posted in: Fox, Opinion, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: fox, opinion, Rudy Giuliani, the masked singer, trump

Will Rudy Giuliani Have More Time to Devote to The Masked Singer?

A Washington, D.C.-based bar discipline committee recommends Trump's legal person & The Masked Singer competitor Rudi Giuliani be disbarred.

After a week of hearings and months of deliberation, a three-member Washington, D.C.-based bar discipline committee concluded that Rudy Giuliani should be given a lot more time to audition for The Masked Singer competition all around the world. That's a nicer way of saying that the committee concluded that Giuliani should be disbarred for his efforts to aid Donald Trump in his efforts to undercut the 2020 presidential election. "He claimed massive election fraud but had no evidence of it," the committee declared in its decision. "By prosecuting that destructive case, Mr. Giuliani, a sworn officer of the Court, forfeited his right to practice law." We've made is abundantly clear that an entire season of The Masked Singer with a Giuliani theme would be ideal – so this sounds like good news to us!

Attorneys Robert Bernius & Jay Brozost and public member Carolyn Haynesworth-Murrell found that Giuliani "commenced litigation without evidence that its core factual claim was true" and that the only tools that Giuliani was working with were "speculation, mistrust, and suspicion." As the panel saw it, Giuliani's "hyperbolic claims of election fraud and the core thesis of the Pennsylvania litigation were utterly false, and recklessly so. Mr. Giuliani's rash overstatement claiming that the election was stolen had no evidence to support it." Explaining why their recommendation may seem harsher than what would be given to other attorneys regarding frivolous or unsupported cases, the committee believes that Giuliani's efforts had the potential to cause "irreparable harm to the entire nation."

"We are obviously disappointed by the Committee's decision but look forward to filing a vigorous appeal," said Barry Kamins, one of Giuliani's attorneys. The for-now attorney plans to challenge the recommended sanction, which would take place before a larger bar-discipline board (with the D.C. Court of Appeals having the final say in Giuliani's law career). "The decision-makers at the DC Bar Association are nothing more than an arm of the permanent regime in Washington," said Giuliani spokesperson Ted Goodman. "This is also part of an effort to deny President Trump effective counsel by persecuting Rudy Giuliani—objectively one of the most effective prosecutors in American history. I call on rank-and-file members of the DC Bar Association to speak out against this great injustice." Two years prior, a New York state court suspended Giuliani's ability to practice law in the state based on his actions during the 2020 election.

