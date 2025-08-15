Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent BTS Video Signals Season 4 Filming Officially Underway

The team behind ABC's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent posted a video signaling that filming on Season 4 was officially underway.

Article Summary Will Trent Season 4 filming has officially begun, as revealed in a new behind-the-scenes social media video post.

The hit ABC series shared an on-set update featuring the cast and crew.

Kevin Daniels has been promoted to series regular, promising more screen time for Det. Franklin Wilks.

Premiere date announcements for Will Trent and other 2026-returning ABC shows are expected later this year.

While we're sure a lot of you aren't looking forward to summer ending, we couldn't put into words how excited we are for the fall and for the Halloween season. So you can imagine how exciting it was for us this week when we realized that the fall television season was officially underway. That continued on Friday evening when ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent took to social media to spread a little cheer. That's right, filming in officially underway on the fourth season, with the cast and production crew checking in with a video from the set.

The news comes a week after we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases. As fans know, the hit series joins American Idol, The Bachelor, Celebrity Jeopardy!, The Rookie, and Scrubs, when it comes to returning next year – which means that we can expect premiere date announcements dropping later this year (with production updates on social media kicking in much earlier than that).

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

