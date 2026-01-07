Will Trent EPs on Ulster's Return; S04E02: "Love Takes Time" Images

Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

We knew that the fourth season of Showrunners/EPs Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent was going to be a rough one for Will (Rodríguez). But the return of James Ulster (Greg Germann) made it worse than we could've imagined – and more than Will imagined based on the "fiery" ending to the season opener. Before we take a look at the official overview and images for S04E02: "Love Takes Time" (along with an overview for S04E03: "Studio 4B"), Heldens and Thomsen offered some insights into why now was the right time to bring Ulsyer back, and the role that both versions of Ulster play in Will's spiraling.

"Part of it is just that it took Ulster time to get his [escape] plan together. But also, in a season where healing brings you to new, uglier parts of yourself that you have to get under control, Ulster is the person who best personifies that. When he appears in Will's head, that presence can continue. It can mean something dark to Will in a way no other character could," Thomsen shared about why now was the right time to throw Ulster back into Will's life. Heldens noted, "From the beginning, the challenge of Will Trent is that he's not a character who talks to people or speaks subtext. We've always had to find ways to get his inner monologue out. This is an extension of that. And we're playing with the idea of a tug‑of‑war inside Will. Also, Greg Germann is delightful." Thomsen added, "And his performance evolves…. When he appears as Will's manifestation — as opposed to himself — he's playing that very specifically. It's really fun to watch."

Will Trent Season 4: S04E02 & S04E03 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 2: "Love Takes Time" – When Will disappears and is presumed dead, the team scrambles for answers. As Angie questions the evidence, it becomes clear something isn't adding up, while Will, trapped and wounded, races to outsmart his captor.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 3: "Studio 4B" – When a model is murdered, Will and Faith dive into a twisted art-world conspiracy, aided by Ava, his former flame. Meanwhile, Betty's instincts turn a routine neighborhood check for Ormewood, Angie, and Nico into a critical lead on a dangerous case.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases. With the series set to return on Jan. 6th, here's a look at the musical number/teaser that was released last month:

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

