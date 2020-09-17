William Regal Announces 2 Big #1 Contender Matches for NXT Next Week

On WWE NXT last night, William Regal announced two big matches for next week's NXT, which will decide the number one contenders for the NXT Women's Championship and NXT Championship at the next Takeover event. First up, earlier in the show, it was revealed that Regal scheduled a number one contender battle royal for next week, with eleven women featured in the match graphic: Kacy Catanzaro, Indi Hartwell, Aliyah, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, Raquel Gonzalez, Kayden Carter, and Xia Li. The winner will go on to face Io Shirai at NXT Takeover on October 4th.

Then, later in the night, Regal made the official announcement of a new match type to decide the number one contender for Finn Balor's NXT Championship. The new match, which Regal claims to have invented, is called a Gauntlet Eliminator match. Here are the rules:

Two men will start in the ring.

Every four minutes, another competitor will enter.

The only way to be eliminated is via pinfall or Submission.

The last man standing will be named the #1 contender for the NXT Championship and will go on to face Finn Balor at NXT Takeover.

Regal didn't reveal who would be in the match. Maybe Regal doesn't know. Maybe WWE doesn't know. They sometimes make this stuff up as they go along. But whoever is in the match, one of them will be the last man standing, and that man will go on to face Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at Takeover on October 4th.

Now, all that's left is for WWE to stop being cowards and use the Halloween Havoc PPV name for Takeover like they did with In Your House.