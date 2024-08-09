Posted in: Conventions, D23, Disney+, Events, Pop Culture, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, pixar, win or lose

Win or Lose: Pixar Previews Original Animated Series; Debuts December

Arriving on December 6th, here's a teaser and poster for Michael Yates and Carrie Hobson & producer David Lally's Pixar series Win or Lose.

It was an animated series that caught our attention during the first night of The Walt Disney Company's D23 Expo 2022, just from its preview image. Stemming from filmmakers Michael Yates and Carrie Hobson & producer David Lally and set to premiere on December 6th, Win or Lose spotlights a middle school softball team and their coach, Coach Dan (Will Forte), as they travel along towards their first championship game. Originally announced in 2021, each episode will tell the same series of events as the previous episode but told from the point-of-view of different characters. Previously, we had a look at early preview images – but now that we know that the highly anticipated animated series will be hitting screens by the end of the year, Disney's D23 fan expo felt like the best time to roll out a teaser as well as a key art poster:

And here's a look back at the early key art and preview image that was released back in September 2022:

Now, what is it that makes the animated series so unique? Pixar is attempting a first… its first attempt at creating an original, long-form series in its 35-year run. Basically, what Pixar is doing is moving forward with a series that's not based on a pre-existing property or franchise. Now, to be perfectly honest? We didn't know what to think about the series back in November when it was first announced. But after that preview image and having a better understanding of the series' approach (same story, different perspectives), we have to say that were kinda sold on it already. The animation style lends itself to being able to visually pull off both fine humor as well as some punches to the feels. Created by Pixar story artists Hobson and Yates, David Lally is set to produce, with Hobson and Yates serving as writers and directors for the upcoming series.

