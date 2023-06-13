Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Celtics, Lakers, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Winning Time

Winning Time Season 2 Trailer Debuts; HBO Sets Tipoff for August 6th

HBO released a trailer for Winning Time Season 2, with the Lakers/Celtics feud between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird taking center stage.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty was a big success for HBO and HBO Max, now known as Max. Covering the 70s and the drafting of Ervin "Magic" Johnson, it was a bit of a surprise when the series got a season 2 pick-up. The trailer for that second season has been released, and it looks like we will be spending a lot of time on the feud with the Boston Celtics and Larry Bird that dominated NBA basketball in the 80s. You can check out the new trailer below.

Winning Time Season 2: Bird Vs Magic

John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, and Soloman Hughes return, and Adrien Brody, Jason Clarke, Gaby Hoffmann, Jason Segel, and Hadley Robinson reprise their respective roles as well. DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, McCabe Slye, Thomas Mann, Gillian Jacobs, Michael Chiklis, and Rob Morgan round out the season 2 cast. Winning Time is executive produced by Adam McKay and Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries. Co-creator Max Borenstein serves as executive producer and showrunner with co-creator Jim Hecht. Scott Stephens, Rodney Barnes, Jason Shuman, and director Salli Richardson-Whitfield additionally executive produce.

The Bird/Magic feud of the 80s is one of the greatest rivalries in sports history, so you just knew that the show would have to tackle it in the second season. The unflinching nature of the show should provide plenty of drama as well, as there was no better time to be a Laker than the early to mid-'80s, for better or worse. Here is hoping they don't pull their punches in season 2, and we get the same raw look at the team we got in season 1.

Winning Time Season 2 debuts on HBO on August 6th and streams on Max at pretty much the same time.

