Women's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way Stuns WWE Universe The Chadster brings you the only unbiased coverage of WWE's Women's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way match! 😎 AEW could never achieve this level of greatness! 😤

Thank you, loyal readers, for choosing The Chadster's coverage of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood over those biased, pro-AEW websites. Ah, the majesty of WrestleMania – a spectacle that AEW could never hope to achieve. 😌 But, auughh man! So unfair! 🤬 The Chadster was looking forward to enjoying a White Claw seltzer during this PPV. But when The Chadster went to the garage to get a new four-pack, there were none there! It's because Tony Khan keeps cheesing The Chadster off every week during AEW and making him throw the seltzer at the TV. Now Tony Khan has ruined The Chadster's WrestleMania weekend again! It's so unfair! 😫 But The Chadster must focus – it's the greatest day in the history of the wrestling business!

Last night, The Chadster was blown away by the men's WrestleMania showcase fatal four-way, but the women's tag team division showed why they're the best in the world. Natalya, The Chadster's favorite female Superstar, did something incredible by putting both Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville in the Sharpshooter at the same time! 🤯

The match ended with Ronda Rousey making Shotzi tap out to the armbar. The Chadster is glad because Shotzi's green hair and heavy metal attitude scare him. Rousey and her partner, Shayna Baszler, should now get a title shot against the champions, Becky Lynch and Lita, and The Chadster can't wait. 💪

This was the greatest wrestling match of all time, and The Chadster is honored to have witnessed it. 🙌

But back to The Chadster's seltzer problem, Keighleyanne won't go to the store for him and buy more because she's too busy texting that guy Gary. And Gary said he won't bring some over either. So now, The Chadster has to drink his second-favorite drink, Mike's Harder Lemonade, which The Chadster is only tolerating because it's a WrestleMania sponsor, and The Chadster always supports anyone who supports WWE.

But it wasn't just a simple refusal from Keighleyanne, oh no, it turned into a full-blown argument! The Chadster tried explaining the importance of having his White Claw seltzer during WrestleMania, but she just rolled her eyes and continued texting that guy Gary. 😒

The Chadster pleaded, "Keighleyanne, please, it's WrestleMania! Can't you see how important this is to The Chadster? Just a quick run to the store!" But she just scoffed and said, "Chadster, you're being ridiculous. It's just wrestling. Besides, I'm busy talking to Gary about something important."

The Chadster felt betrayed, thinking to himself, "It's just wrestling?! How could she say that? 😱 This is the pinnacle of sports entertainment! And what could be more important than WrestleMania?!" The Chadster was so cheesed off! 😤

All of this, The Chadster is sure, is Tony Khan's doing. He's somehow gotten into Keighleyanne's head and turned her against The Chadster. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😢 So unfair and all Tony Khan's fault! 😤

Check back later for more coverage of WrestleMania Sunday, the ONLY unbiased coverage on the internet! 😉

