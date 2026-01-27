Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Wonder Man

Wonder Man Clip: Everyone Needs an Agent Like Simon's Agent, Janelle

A new clip from Disney+'s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley-starring Wonder Man spotlights Simon with his agent, Janelle.

Article Summary Disney+'s Wonder Man drops a fresh, self-aware take on MCU with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams.

New clips highlight Simon's relationship with his fierce and funny agent, Janelle, played by X Mayo.

The show plays with Hollywood satire, while also featuring "The Doorman Clause" against superpowered actors.

Expect meta humor, commentary on superhero fatigue, and a personal story about ambition and friendship.

Now that we're down to only hours before Disney+'s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley-starring Wonder Man makes its debut, we've been getting a better understanding of how the series could impact the larger MCU over the past few weeks. For example, "The Doorman Clause" was enacted to ban superpowers in Hollywood productions, requiring actors to sign a waiver confirming they are not superhuman. Could this be the opening salvo in a growing movement to segregate those with powers from the rest of society? But for this go-around, things take a turn towards the personal, as we're introduced to one of the most critical people in Simon's (Abdul-Mateen II) life: his agent, Janelle (X Mayo).

Here's the latest look at Disney+ and Marvel Television's Wonder Man, set to start hitting screens TODAY at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m.ET on the streaming service:

From what we've seen so far, it appears we're in for something that leans just as much towards Apple TV+'s The Studio as it does the MCU. Based on what Abdul-Mateen had to share with Empire, it seems he feels the same way. "We're doing something that, tonally, feels much different than really any other Marvel show, or any other films," the actor shared. "We're doing something that's fresh, and a bit tongue-in-cheek, a bit self-aware." Considering the premise of the show is that "Wonder Man" is a fictional film franchise hero who's getting a reboot, and Abdul-Mateen's Simon Williams is working his butt off to win the part, you can see where he's coming from.

That said, the series won't lose sight of the collective and respective journeys of Simon and Trevor. "The show is self-aware, without looking directly into the camera. There'll be commentary about superhero fatigue and things like that, but to me, it's just dressing. That's not really the aim of the show. The focus of the show is about an actor's journey. It's about a journey of friendship," Abdul-Mateen explains.

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, first appeared in The Avengers #9 in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avenger, in large part for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue miniseries in 1984 and then as a continuing character over the course of the comic's 102-issue run.

But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast, aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be an understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, it was a combination that worked (and a combination we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen).

With Destin Daniel Cretton executive -producing & directing and Andrew Guest serving as showrunner, Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise), Sir Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead), Ed Harris (Westworld), Josh Gad (Wolf Like Me), Byron Bowers (Lady in the Lake), and Arian Moayed (Succession).

