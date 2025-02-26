Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: Wonder Man

Wonder Man Is "The Best Show No One's Ever Seen": Brad Winderbaum

Marvel Studios had some big things to say about Marvel Television's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-starring Wonder Man, set for this December.

Aside from a brief look at the series before the end of last year and a pair of preview images, there hasn't really been much to report on Marvel Television's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise)-starring Wonder Man. But with the (confirmed) eight-episode series set to hit Disney+ this December, Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, is giving Wonder Man a serious endorsement.

"It's a very new flavor for Marvel. It's straight from the minds of Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest. Honestly, it is one of my favorite things ever. I think it's the best show no one's ever seen, and I'm very excited to see the audience reaction to it. I think it's a love letter to what we do as filmmakers. It's a love letter to acting as a profession, and it's a very sincere, beautiful show," Winderbaum shared during an interview with Collider.

With Destin Daniel Cretton executive -producing & directing and Andrew Guest serving as showrunner, Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise), Sir Ben Kingsley (), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead), Ed Harris (Westworld), Josh Gad (Wolf Like Me), and Byron Bowers (Lady in the Lake).

Wonder Man: A Look at Some Previous Updates

"We have a show coming up that we've talked very little about called 'Wonder Man,' that I won't talk about much today either except to say it's extremely different," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige shared during the premiere edition of The Official Marvel Podcast. "It's very exciting to be a part of a company of 25 years or more, and a company that's been around for 85 years, nestled [within] the Walt Disney Company, that's been around for 100 years, and still being able to try new things, to take characters and stories to new places. That's what's exciting to me." He added, "Sometimes they'll hit, sometimes they won't, but if you stop trying, it's when you atrophy, and the whole thing will fall in on itself. I think it's [about] continuing to tell new and unique stories in new and unique ways."

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, first appeared in The Avengers #9 in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avengers, in large part for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue miniseries in 1984 and then as a continuing character over the course of the comic's 102-issue run.

But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast, aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be a serious understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, it was a combination that worked (and a combination we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen).

