Wonder Man: MCU Star Arian Moayed Reprising Agent Cleary Role

Arian Moayed is reportedly reprising his role as Agent Cleary in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ms. Marvel for Marvel Television's Wonder Man.

Earlier this month, Disney+ and Hulu shared some new looks at Marvel Television's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise)-starring Wonder Man in their "Coming Soon in 2025" trailer, ahead of the MCU series' December debut. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported that a familiar face from Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ms. Marvel will be playing a major role in the upcoming streaming series. Arian Moayed (Succession) is reportedly reprising his role as Agent Cleary, a bigwig with the Department of Damage Control, an organization tasked with dealing with the fallout from superhero smackdowns.

"It's a very new flavor for Marvel. It's straight from the minds of Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest. Honestly, it is one of my favorite things ever. I think it's the best show no one's ever seen, and I'm very excited to see the audience reaction to it. I think it's a love letter to what we do as filmmakers. It's a love letter to acting as a profession, and it's a very sincere, beautiful show," Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, shared about the upcoming series during an interview with Collider from earlier this year.

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, first appeared in The Avengers #9 in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avengers, in large part for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue miniseries in 1984 and then as a continuing character over the course of the comic's 102-issue run.

But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast, aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be an understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, it was a combination that worked (and a combination we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen).

With Destin Daniel Cretton executive -producing & directing and Andrew Guest serving as showrunner, Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise), Sir Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead), Ed Harris (Westworld), Josh Gad (Wolf Like Me), and Byron Bowers (Lady in the Lake).

