Wonder Man Teaser: Let Trevor Teach You "The Slattery Method"

A new teaser for Marvel and Disney+'s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-starring Wonder Man introduces Trevor Slattery's "The Slattery Method."

Article Summary Marvel's Wonder Man drops a new teaser featuring Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery and "The Slattery Method".

Social media ads and a text campaign offer fans a sneak peek into Slattery's hilarious in-universe acting class.

Lead Yahya Abdul-Mateen II teases a fresh, tongue-in-cheek, and self-aware take on classic MCU storytelling.

The series explores the actor's journey, friendship, and Hollywood satire within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Television and Disney+ will be kicking off the MCU's 2026 in a very big way when Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise)-starring Wonder Man begins hitting screens on January 27th. To help set the mood, viewers are getting an in-universe look at what's to come via a promo video for "The Slattery Method," from renowned actor Trevor Slattery (Sir Ben Kingsley). The video comes as ads for Slattery's acting class have been popping up on social media and in a number of cities, with a number (805-8-TREVOR) you can text the word "ACT" to join Slattery's mailing list. Once you're logged on, a teaser for Slattery's class should be sent to you.

Here's a look at what "The Slattery Method" is all about, from the one person who would know (you know, since he made it up and all), followed by a look back at what else we've learned about the series so far:

From what we've seen so far, it appears we're in for something that leans just as much towards Apple TV+'s The Studio as it does the MCU. Based on what Abdul-Mateen had to share with Empire, it seems he feels the same way. "We're doing something that, tonally, feels much different than really any other Marvel show, or any other films," the actor shared. "We're doing something that's fresh, and a bit tongue-in-cheek, a bit self-aware." Considering the premise of the show is that "Wonder Man" is a fictional film franchise hero who's getting a reboot, and Abdul-Mateen's Simon Williams is working his butt off to win the part, you can see where he's coming from.

That said, the series won't lose sight of the collective and respective journeys of Simon and Trevor. "The show is self-aware, without looking directly into the camera. There'll be commentary about superhero fatigue and things like that, but to me, it's just dressing. That's not really the aim of the show. The focus of the show is about an actor's journey. It's about a journey of friendship," Abdul-Mateen explains.

Last month, we were treated to a teaser for the live-action series, which featured award-winning director Von Korak explaining why he was coming out of retirement for a superhero film. He also discussed how his remake of the film Wonder Man would be a smashing success and different from other superhero films. We're also treated to quick cuts from the series, before the focus shifts to Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams when Von Korak addresses who he is considering casting for the lead.

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, first appeared in The Avengers #9 in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avenger, in large part for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue miniseries in 1984 and then as a continuing character over the course of the comic's 102-issue run.

But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast, aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be an understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, it was a combination that worked (and a combination we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen).

With Destin Daniel Cretton executive -producing & directing and Andrew Guest serving as showrunner, Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise), Sir Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead), Ed Harris (Westworld), Josh Gad (Wolf Like Me), Byron Bowers (Lady in the Lake), and Arian Moayed (Succession).

