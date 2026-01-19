Posted in: Current News, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: lynda carter, wonder woman

Wonder Woman Lynda Carter Makes Her Feelings on ICE Crystal Clear

When it comes to Trump and ICE, Wonder Woman star and pop culture icon Lynda Carter is making it crystal clear how she feels on the matter.

When it comes to the Trump Administration and the mess that it's been making of the U.S., Wonder Woman actress and pop culture icon Lynda Carter wears her resistance on her sleeve and has done her part to push back every step of the way. Last week, Carter shared an image of Wonder Woman pointing at and condemning an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent. In addition, she added, "Wonder Woman did this in the 1940s as well…"

The post is in response to the Trump Administration unleashing ICE agents into Minneapolis, Minnesota, in a move that many see as Trump looking to ignite an already volatile situation to the point where he would be able to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 and send in the military to take over the city. In a follow-up post from earlier today, Carter wanted to make sure there wasn't any confusion on the correlation she was making with her previous post, sharing an image from the classic Wonder Woman television series showing the hero punching out a Nazi. "In case there was confusion about the post concerning ICE…," read the caption accompanying the image.

As all of this is going on, we learned over the weekend that the only person not being investigated in the shooting death of Renee Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross is Ross. Carter's post also comes on the same day we learned that Trump sent a letter to the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, admitting that not winning the Nobel Peace Prize was one of the reasons behind his wanting the U.S. to take over Greenland – by force, if necessary. Here's a look at Carter's post from last week, followed by her post from earlier today that makes it crystal clear where Carter stands when it comes to the Department of Homeland Security's ICE squads:

In case there was confusion about the post concerning ICE… pic.twitter.com/s2xYbrkb9C — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) January 19, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Lynda Carter Schools Kari Lake, MAGA on Wonder Woman Meaning

Back in September 2023, Kari Lake and Trump's MAGA trolls did something that got Carter's attention to the point where she needed to address it on Twitter/X. At the time, Lake was the Republican candidate in 2022's Arizona governor's race – the one who lost to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs by 17,000+ votes. Except – much like the ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS whom she still pledges allegiance to – Lake didn't want to believe that she lost, even after losing a number of trials challenging the election results. When not involved in all of that, Lake was still out there propping up Trump's steaming piles of conspiracy theories about his own election loss (putting her in the conversation as Trump's VP for another go-around at that time) while also considering a run for the U.S. Senate.

At one point, some of Lake's MAGA trolls decided to take the nonsense a little too far, posting images and videos of Lake in place of Carter – and naming Lake "MAGA Woman." Carter didn't hesitate to let everyone know how she felt on the matter – writing in a tweet that was since deleted (along with a screencap of the madness): "MAGA is a cult. From the bottom of my heart, please know that I would never endorse this." But while that tweet may have come down, Carter followed it was another example – and with the very words needed to demonstrate that Lake, the MAGA folks, and their ilk can never understand what Wonder Woman is really about and what she truly represents: "Wonder Woman represents kindness, empathy, and pursuit of truth and justice. It is a delusion to believe Kari Lake could fill those boots unless she's just dropping by a Spirit Halloween store."

Wonder Woman represents kindness, empathy, and pursuit of truth and justice. It is a delusion to believe Kari Lake could fill those boots, unless she's just dropping by a Spirit Halloween store. pic.twitter.com/EWVc9BJD6p — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) September 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

