WrestleMania 36 Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs The Kabuki Warriors

After a fun opening montage with a narrator trying to make this as over-the-top as only WWE can, our first match of this historical WrestleMania started. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross faced off against Asuka and Kairi Sane (Kabuki Warriors) for the Women's Tag Team Titles.

I have to hand it to these ladies. Their costumes were simply outstanding, it's a shame no one got to see them live. The match started off as a slow slap fest, with Kairi telling Alexa how cute she looked in her costume while slapping her around. Things started to pick up with Nikki got into the ring, pinning Kairi quickly. Kairi broke out, and the action picked up quick. Alexa and Nikki wee afraid of doing some high flying moves to take out the Kabuki Warriors.

This match started slow, but built up some incredible energy. Asuka and Kairi sold their hearts out through each move. Alexa and Nikki also performed incredibly well, with all four women haphazardly throwing themselves around. There were plenty of high flying moves too, creating a physical and entrancing match. Kairi and Asuka work exceptionally well together. I think it's safe to say they are two of the best tag teams in WWE.

Alexa and Nikki took the win, with Alexa executing a Twisted Bliss onto sane, giving them the win.

These two tag teams have been building this match up for months, and it is absolutely paying off tonight. This match was exciting, fluid, and fun. I am sad that there was no live audience — as Kairi Sane is a pirate and this is a pirate themed Mania. Yet WWE is still trying to provide an escape during this challenging time. Congrats to Alexa and Nikki for their win, and for the first win of this truly historic WrestleMania.