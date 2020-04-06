RAW Tag Team Championship Match WrestleMania 36 Results

WrestleMania 36 features three tag team title matches this year. The first two were on night one, seeing The Miz and John Morrison retaining the SmackDown titles over The Usos and The New Day. The other saw new Women's Tag Team champions crowned, as Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated Asuka and Kairi Sane. On the second night, The Street Profits looked to retain against Angel Garza and newcomer Austin Theory. theory is enjoying a bit of a push here, as he replace the injured Andrande as Garza's partner. Both teams are capable of high-flying action in the ring, so that is the expectation here.

WrestleMania 36 RAW Tag Team Title Match

Lots of faced paced action to start. All four men are throwing themselves around the ring. Zelina Vega is at ringside, and her outfit is a nice tribute to real life husband Aleister Black, who won his earlier WrestleMania match with Bobby Lashley. Garza and Dawkins settle in as the first to get offense in, before Montez Ford comes in to start hitting the high flying spots for The Street Profits.

Eberything shifts after Garza hits a huge moonsault to the outside on both Ford and Dawkins. The pace was so fast to start that all four men are gassed. Hot tags get Dawkins and Theory into the match but chaos breaks out as the ref is losing control of this one. People are flying all over the ring with no rhyme or reason to the action whatsoever.

The Finish

After Theory hits a near fall, Ford leaps with the big splash off the ropes. That is enough for Dawkins to score the pin and the victory. After the match, Ford is attacked by Garza and Theory with Vega joining in. A surprise run in by NXT's Bianca Belair evens the odds as she takes out Vega and celebrates the WrestleMania win with The Street Profits. The two teams got almost no time to tell a story and the match suffered greatly for it. Nothing too special here at all. 1.5/5