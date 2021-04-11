WrestleMania 37 Night 2: Final Card, Predictions, How to Watch

Our predictions for WrestleMania Night 1 were spot on, it seems. 7 out of 7 correct. A perfect score! It's enough to make us not even want to publish this article. Quit while we're ahead, you know? But alas… our OCD would never allow us to publish a post titled WrestleMania 37 Night 1: Final Card, Predictions, How to Watch and not follow up with WrestleMania 37 Night 2: Final Card, Predictions, How to Watch. So here we go.

WrestleMania Night 2 kicks off tonight, Sunday, April 11th at 8PM Eastern time, streaming exclusively on Peacock. for viewers in the United States. If you haven't signed up yet, now is the time. Peacock is offering subscribers four months of Peacock Premium for $9.99, which will be all you need to watch the show. Peacock also offers a 7-day free trial if that's the route you'd prefer. If you're outside the United States, you can watch on the WWE Network or through whatever local deals WWE has with television providers in your region.

WrestleMania will emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and feature a live crowd, the second time for a WWE main roster event since the start of the pandemic (the first time being last night). Here's the lineup of matches for the second night of WrestleMania as well as who we predict will win.

The main event is the hardest one to predict. Edge winning seemed like a forgone conclusion before Daniel Bryan entered the mix. Bryan winning would certainly send the fans home happy, but seems like the least likely option for a long-term championship run. That being said, there's nothing that says Bryan can't lose the belt to one of the other two at the next PPV or the next night on Raw, so we're gonna go with Bryan winning the big one one more time anyway.

Yes, WWE has traditionally made the wrong decision with Bray Wyatt at every opportunity, but The Fiend needs to walk out of here with the win to retain any kind of credibility, so The Fiend is our pick to win here.

Asuka's title run has been mishandled from the start by WWE, and she was really just keeping it warm for Charlotte Flair anyway. Rhea Ripley can easily perform that same function, so Ripley walks out with the belt. The more important question is whether we'll see Becky Lynch tonight. It's a long shot, but it's not outside the realm of possibility.

Vince McMahon seems really high on Riddle lately. Sorry about that pun. But Riddle ought to win here.

This is another close one. Apollo Crews just rebooted his character, and it's working, but if he eats yet another loss here, where does he go from there? That being said, WWE has never particularly cared where their wrestlers go after WWE ruins them with crappy booking, so Big E, who seems to be on track for an eventual main event push, will win here.

The whole purpose of Sami Zayn's character since his return from quarantine last year is to be so obnoxious that fans can't wait to see him get his comeuppance. Kevin Owens is that comeuppance. Sami loses tonight.

Baszler and Jax have been getting better and better every week with the belts, so it would be a shame for them to lose here. Natalya and Tamina, as long-time veterans, deserve this WrestleMania spotlight but are not the best choice to hold the belts going forward. Plus, there's no catharsis in Jax and Baszler losing to Natalya and Tamina like there would be if it was Naomi and Lana or even the Riott Squad. So Jax and Baszler retain tonight.

Yeah, WrestleMania Night 2 is a lot hard to predict, isn't it? Somehow we doubt we're getting a perfect prediction score again tonight. Tune in tonight at 8PM Eastern on Peacock, and remember, you can't pause or start over, so start watching on time.

