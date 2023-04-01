WrestleMania: Pat McAfee Returns for Impromptu Match of the Century The Miz vs. Pat McAfee steals the show at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood! 🌟 The Chadster dishes the details on this impromptu match! 💥

This weekend has truly been the greatest of The Chadster's life

The Miz and Snoop Dogg announced the outstanding attendance of 80,497 people at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood! 🏟️ Snoop Dogg spurred on an impromptu match, with Pat McAfee stepping up to challenge The Miz. The crowd chanted "tiny balls" at The Miz, which is the funniest thing The Chadster has ever heard! 😂 Snoop made the match official and it was on! 🛎️

McAfee dominated the match, with The Miz even considering running away! George Kittle from the San Francisco 49ers got involved, clotheslining Miz, and McAfee hit a senton off the ring post onto The Miz on the floor. 💥 McAfee and Kittle tossed Miz back in the ring, and McAfee hit the punt kick for the pin! 🔥

This match was the greatest wrestling match of all time and The Chadster is honored to have witnessed it. The fast-paced action, the unexpected twists, and the sheer energy were unparalleled! 🔥

