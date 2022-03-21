WrestleMania Tag Team Triple Threat Match Announced Before WWE Raw

Ahead of this week's episode of WWE Raw, WWE announced a tag team triple threat match for the Raw Tag Team Championships. Champions RKBro will defend their titles against the Street Profits and Alpha Academy, following an altercation between the three teams on last week's show. Celebrating their tag team championship victory last week, Randy Orton and Riddle threw a party but were interrupted by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, who demanded a match at WrestleMania. That led to a one-on-one match between Riddle and Ford, which led to a beatdown by Otis and Shorty G.

There will probably be fallout from that on tonight's show to further set up the match that was just announced. WrestleMania takes place in less than two weeks on April 2nd and April 3rd. Here's the WWE press release announcing the match:

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy (Triple Threat Match) At WrestleMania, RK-Bro will defend their newly reclaimed Raw Tag Team Championship in what is sure to be a highly explosive Triple Threat Match against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. Randy Orton & Riddle earned their second Raw Tag Team Title reign by jumping through hoops that included spelling, scooter contests and academic challenges, and they did so prior to defeating The Alpha Academy and Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens to claim the gold and punch their ticket to WrestleMania. In retrospect, however, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins had already positioned themselves for a showdown against the new titleholders at The Showcase of the Immortals. Prior to the title match, The Street Profits had defeated Orton & Riddle in a hard-fought clash. With that important win, the determined former Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions wasted little time informing the new titleholders that they indeed wanted the smoke at The Show of Shows. Although The Viper was skeptical as to whether one victory earned Dawkins & Ford a title match after everything RK-Bro had been through, The Original Bro suggested that they should face them, and WWE's Apex Predator soon agreed. During a subsequent one-on-one matchup pitting Riddle against Ford, though, Chad Gable & Otis took out both tag teams. It was later determined that the three tandems would settles things at The Showcase of the Immortals with the Raw Tag Team Titles on the line in an all-out free-for-all. Don't miss all the action of the stupendous two-night WrestleMania, streaming LIVE on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, Wrestlemania, wrestling, wwe