WWE Adds Smackdown to O2 Arena in London Ahead of Money in the Bank Due to strong response to pre-sale registration for Money in the Bank, WWE has added a second show to the O2 Arena in London: the pre-MITB Smackdown.

WWE Smackdown will emanate live during primetime from London for the first time ever this June. WWE announced in a press release Thursday that, due to "incredible early response for Money In The Bank ticket pre-registrations," the episode of Smackdown before the Money in the Bank PLE will also take place at the O2 arena. Located in Southeast London, the O2 Arena is the second-largest indoor venue in the UK and has hosted many massive concerts and events, including the 2012 Summer Olympics. The Arena seats about 20,000 people, and for WWE to add a second show, they must believe they can sell it out… twice!

From the press release, here's information on ticket packages available for Smackdown and Money in the Bank in London:

WWE and O2 presales for combo tickets will be available on Wednesday, February 22 at 12pm GMT at Ticketmaster.co.uk and AXS.com. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/mitb2023-presale-registration. General public onsale for SmackDown and Money In The Bank combo tickets will be available on Friday, February 24 at 12pm GMT at Ticketmaster.co.uk and AXS.com. In addition, SmackDown and Money In The Bank Priority Passes are available now through exclusive partner On Location at https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/money-in-the-bank-tickets?friday-night-smackdown-packages or by calling +1.855.346.7388, giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. The SmackDown and Money In The Bank Priority Passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, an autographed poster, merchandise fastlane, exclusive merchandise, two nights of deluxe accommodations, and much more. Money In The Bank will feature WWE's biggest Superstars and will also bring the Money In The Bank ladder matches to the UK for the first time in history, with each winner receiving a briefcase containing a contract for a championship match at a time and place of their choosing anytime within the next year. Money In The Bank marks the first WWE Premium Live Event to be held in London in over two decades.