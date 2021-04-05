WWE Announces Titus O'Neil Will Receive the Warrior Award

WWE has officially announced what that Titus O'Neil will receive the 2021 Warrior Award, confirming rumors that said the same. O'Neil will receive the award as part of the Hall of Fame celebration this year. The show will be broadcast on Peacock.

In a press release, WWE said:

WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil been named the recipient of the 2020 Warrior Award. Named after WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior®, The Warrior Award is presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior. Titus O'Neil is one of the most philanthropic Superstars in WWE history. A fixture in the Tampa Bay community and passionate about giving back to families in need, O'Neil founded The Bullard Family Foundation, an organization that provides families and children in need with special moments, programs, and resources to help build character, develop relationships, and strengthen communities around them. In addition, O'Neil is an Ambassador for WWE helping thousands of individuals through various nonprofits and WWE partners including Susan G. Komen, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Special Olympics. His passion for community and uplifting others inspired him to write his first book, "There's No Such Thing as a Bad Kid: How I Went from Stereotype to Prototype" in 2019. O'Neil is a Tampa Bay native and graduated from the University of Florida where he was a standout football player for the Gators. The Warrior Award presentation will be part of the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, airing tomorrow, April 6 at 8 PM ET exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Stephanie McMahon delivered the press release quote on O'Neil: "Titus is a dedicated father, humanitarian and WWE Global Ambassador. His unwavering passion to help others in need is simply unmatched. Although he does not seek recognition, I am thrilled that his work will be spotlighted to WWE fans around the world."

O'Neil is an obvious choice for the award, such as it is, since the kind of charity and humanitarian work he's being awarded for is the sole reason WWE employs him. O'Neil competed in a total of seven matches in 2020, two of them on Raw and five on Main Event. The last match he was in took place on September 11th, in which O'Neil lost to Bobby Lashley in about a minute. However, when it comes to getting WWE positive attention for his work outside the ring, nobody is better than Titus O'Neil.

What O'Neil doesn't deserve, however, is to be associated with a scumbag like the Ultimate Warrior, after whom the award is named. Though, the same could be said about being associated with Hulk Hogan, O'Neil's co-host for WrestleMania this year. Can Titus ever catch a break?!