WWE Announces Undertaker Appearance for SummerSlam Weekend

The Undertaker may have retired from the ring, but that won't stop WWE from trotting him out at every opportunity. The next time 'Taker will be needed is SummerSlam weekend in Nashville, and the Dead Man has answered the call to put on a one man show… or 1 deadMAN show… on Friday, July 29th at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville.

According to a press release, The Undertaker will share "never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career" in an "intimate setting," as well as answer questions from the audience. Tickets for the event will be on sale next Tuesday. Tickets for SummerSlam are on sale now, in case you want something else to do while you're in town to see The Undertaker.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the announcement is the verbiage used: Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show will "debut" on July 29th, hinting there could be repeat performances. Check out the press release from WWE below.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW Comes to Nashville July 29 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will make its debut on Friday night, July 29 at Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tenn. as part of SummerSlam®Week. UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature "The Phenom" in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance. Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale this Tuesday, June 28 at 10 AM CT via Ticketmaster.com. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available. SummerSlam takes place Saturday, July 30 live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster and the premium live event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

