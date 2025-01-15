Posted in: CW, Netflix, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: corey graves, jonathan coachman, NXT

WWE: Corey Graves Should "Embrace Whatever Role You Have": Coachman

Former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman responded to Corey Graves posting his "grievances" with the WWE and how he's being utilized.

Article Summary Corey Graves expresses dissatisfaction with his WWE commentator role on social media.

Jonathan Coachman advises Graves to embrace changes, citing WWE's frequent commentary shifts.

Graves' tweet hints at past dreams and disappointment in his current position.

Coachman shares past experiences, noting many top commentators faced similar role changes.

Commentary shakeups are nothing new in WWE as they're a regular occurrence, but for Corey Graves, whose tenure in the company included stints commentating opposite Michael Cole, currently on Raw, and Wade Barrett, currently on SmackDown, his latest shift as utility commentator on WWE's third brand has rubbed him the wrong way. The two current commentators of NXT, currently on The CW, are Booker T and Vic Joseph, but Graves took to social media to air grievances and promised to elaborate on the January 14th show, which never materialized. Is it a work? Is it a shoot? Former WWE utility commentator Jonathan "The Coach" Coachman chimed in on the matter, reminding Graves that WWE's top brand voices, Cole and his predecessor in AEW's Jim Ross, frequently changed assignments.

Former WWE Commentator Jonathan Coachman Provides Perspective on Corey's "Graves-ances"

Whether it's a work or a shoot, Graves wrote, "Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you're no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something 'dream adjacent' and being pretty fucking awesome at it. And then, when it's time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you're not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you've wondered where I've been." He teased that he would start sharing on NXT before plans changed heading into Tuesday night.

Coachman's first stint with WWE started in 1999 as a backstage interviewer and remained as a character and occasional commentator until the company didn't renew his deal in 2008. He returned in 2016 on a part-time basis as part of original programming and even joined Cole and Graves on the WWE Raw commentating team, replacing Booker T on color commentary. His last role in the company saw him serving not only as pre-Raw host but also as the pregame host of the 2nd incarnation of the XFL before leaving both in 2021.

"So Corey is upset for being bumped from the main announce roster. Happened to JR 5 times. Happened to Cole multiple times," Coachman wrote. "Happened to me multiple times. He is right he is really good at his job. But playing in the sandbox a little bit better might not hurt next time. Embrace whatever role you have and understand that you are lucky to have it. There are only 3-5 of these jobs at the highest level. Who knows maybe they asked him to be a part of a 3 man booth. We know he doesn't like that. lol. Sorry had to. Last line a joke. The rest it's the wrestling business. It happens."

Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you're no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something "dream adjacent" and being pretty fucking awesome at it. And then, when it's time to enjoy the fruits of your labor,… — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) January 14, 2025 Show Full Tweet

So Corey is upset for being bumped from the main announce roster. Happened to JR 5 times. Happened to Cole multiple times. Happened to me multiple times. He is right he is really good at his job. But playing in the sandbox a little bit better might not hurt next time. Embrace… https://t.co/Qp50P6xlxM — The Coach (@Thecoachrules) January 14, 2025 Show Full Tweet

