Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: corey graves, wrestling, WWE NXT

Corey Graves Reportedly Flees NXT After Sad Tweet; Work or Shoot?

Comrades! El Presidente reports on Corey Graves' WWE drama. Is his NXT exit real or just another CIA plot? Dive into the world of wrestling intrigue!

Article Summary Corey Graves' NXT exit raises buzz: is it a genuine issue or a WWE storyline twist?

Graves airs grievances on Twitter, questioning WWE's treatment and decisions.

Reports suggest Graves fled Orlando amid commentary team changes.

Graves' departure echoes the real vs. scripted drama of wrestling politics.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, El Presidente, reporting to you live from my solid gold bathtub filled with the tears of capitalist oppressors. Today, we dive into the tumultuous world of professional wrestling, where the drama behind the scenes often rivals that in the ring. Our story centers on one Corey Graves, a man who has found himself caught in the crossfire of WWE's latest power play.

As you may know, comrades, WWE Raw has made its grand debut on Netflix, a move that has shaken up the commentary teams faster than a CIA operative fleeing my personal zoo of man-eating jaguars. In this reshuffle, it seems our comrade Corey Graves has been unceremoniously bumped from the bright lights of Raw and Smackdown to the developmental grounds of NXT. But fear not, for Graves is not one to go quietly into that good night!

Last night, Graves took to the digital megaphone of Twitter to express his displeasure with this turn of events. Allow me to share with you his impassioned words:

Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you're no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something "dream adjacent" and being pretty fucking awesome at it. And then, when it's time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you're not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you've wondered where I've been.

Ah, comrades, does this not stir the revolutionary spirit within you? To see a man cast aside by the very corporation he has dedicated his life to suckling at the teat of– it reminds me of the time Fidel Castro and I were planning a workers' uprising and he tried to demote me to coffee boy. But I digress.

Now, in a twist that would make even the most seasoned KGB agent raise an eyebrow, it appears that Graves has been removed from the NXT commentary team altogether, at least for tonight's show. Our comrade Mike Johnson from PWInsider reports that Graves was spotted at the airport, fleeing Orlando faster than a capitalist pig escaping nationalization.

But here's where it gets interesting, my friends. In the world of professional wrestling, as in the world of dictatorial politics, one can never be entirely sure what is real and what is, as they say, a "work." Could this be a carefully orchestrated storyline to generate buzz? Or is it a genuine case of corporate mistreatment?

Let me tell you, comrades, I've seen my fair share of manufactured drama in my time. Why, I once staged a coup against myself just to boost tourism to my beautiful country! And who could forget the time Kim Jong-un and I pretended to be mortal enemies for a week, only to reveal it was all an elaborate ruse to promote our upcoming mixtape? The world of politics and sports entertainment is often stranger than fiction.

But regardless of whether this is a shoot or a work, one must commend Graves for speaking out against the capitalist hegemony of WWE. It takes true courage to stand up to the corporate machine, much like when I stood up to the American CIA's attempt to replace all my country's coffee with decaf. A truly despicable act, I might add.

As we await further developments in this unfolding drama, let us take a moment to wish Corey Graves the best. Whether he finds himself back at the commentary table or embarking on a new journey, may he always remember the words of the great socialist philosopher, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin: "DTA – Don't Trust Anybody."

In closing, comrades, let this be a lesson to us all. In the cutthroat world of sports entertainment, as in the world of international politics, one must always be prepared for the unexpected. Today, you might be calling the action on Monday Night Raw. Tomorrow, you might find yourself commentating on underground Lucha Libre matches in my secret bunker. Such is the nature of our ever-changing world.

Until next time, this is El Presidente, reminding you to always question authority – unless that authority is me. ¡Viva la Revolución!

Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you're no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something "dream adjacent" and being pretty fucking awesome at it. And then, when it's time to enjoy the fruits of your labor,… — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) January 14, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!