WWE Elimination Chamber Heads to Montreal in February

WWE has announced the location of next year's Elimination Chamber premium live event; The Bell Centre in Montreal will host Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 18, 2023. According to a press release, that's the first PLE to take place in Montreal in 14 years, when the same arena hosted the Breaking Point PPV in 2019. That show saw CM Punk beat The Undertaker to retain the WWE Championship. Could Punk make a return to Montreal if his release from AEW is worked out by then? Another participant in Breaking Point, Cody Rhodes, who along with Ted DiBiase Jr. defeated Shawn Michaels and Triple H, will no doubt be back from injury by then. And as for Haitch, he's running the whole show now. The Miz and Kofi Kingston also competed at that event 14 years ago and may be on the Elimination Chamber card next year.

Here are the details from the press release on tickets, including for Smackdown, which will also take place at the Bell Center the night before Elimination Chamber:

Following the success of WWE's recent Canadian live event tour, Friday Night SmackDown will also emanate from the Bell Centre on Friday, February 17, 2023. Combo tickets for Elimination Chamber and Friday Night SmackDown go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.ca. Individual tickets for Elimination Chamber and Friday Night SmackDown will be available beginning Friday, December 2 at 10 AM ET. To learn more about registering for presale opportunities, please visit https://www.wwe.com/ec-2023-presale. Elimination Chamber Priority Passes will be available this Friday, October 28 at noon ET before tickets go on sale to the general public through official Priority Pass hospitality provider On Location. Elimination ChamberPriority Passes provide fans with unrivaled access to WWE like never before through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, a dedicated arena entrance, premium hospitality offerings and meet and greets with WWE Superstars and Legends. To purchase packages and learn more about presale opportunities, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/elimination-chamber-tickets or call 1-855-346-7388.