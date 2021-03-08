WWE Hires Kevin Patrick as New Raw Backstage Correspondent

If you've been confused lately by the game of musical chairs being played by WWE's various backstage correspondents, fear not: WWE has finally hired another backstage correspondent to help take some of the load off Kayla Braxton, Charlie Caruso, Sarah Schrieber, McKenzie Mitchell, Alyse Ashton, and probably three or for more correspondents who we just mistake for one of the previously mentioned ones every time we see them. Kevin Patrick is joining WWE as the new WWE Raw Backstage Correspondent and host of Raw Talk. Raw Talk is currently hosted by Charlie Caruso and R-Truth, and it's unknown if either of them will leave the show with Patrick taking over. Patrick will also provide play-by-play commentary for WWE Main Event.

A press release on WWE.com contains more details on Patrick's background:

Kevin Patrick is set to join WWE as a backstage correspondent for Monday Night Raw, play-by-play commentator for WWE Main Event and as the host of Raw Talk. "I'm beyond thrilled to join WWE," said Patrick. "I've always been blown away by the incredible charisma and athleticism of the WWE Superstars, and I'm excited at the opportunity to help tell their stories." As a studio host, play-by-play commentator and reporter, Patrick has been fortunate to travel the world combining his love of sports, broadcasting and entertainment. You'll currently find him broadcasting for CNN International and Atlanta United matches on FOX Sports, as well as hosting for SiriusXM FC. Born in Dublin, Ireland, Patrick started his career in the entertainment industry with RTE, Ireland's National Broadcaster, where he worked on world-class soccer events and the 2004 Olympics. In 2009, he moved to the United States and joined Big Ten Network. In 2012, the Chicago Fire Soccer Club hired him as a television commentator and analyst until 2015, where he moved to Miami to join beIN SPORTS as a studio presenter and match commentator. While there, he hosted beIN SPORTS' live coverage of El Clasico from both Madrid and Barcelona, as well as fronting beIN's exclusive coverage of the U.S. Men's National Team World Cup Qualifiers. Patrick moved to Atlanta in 2019 to continue his work with Atlanta United as well as to join CNN International and Sirius XM.

We look forward to seeing Patrick mocked and abused by WWE's talent while attempting to conduct interviews.