Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE LFG, WWE Rivals, WWE's Greatest Moments

WWE LFG, Greatest Moments to Debut 2/16 on A&E Superstar Sunday

El Presidente reports from his presidential wrestling ring on A&E's explosive new WWE lineup, featuring WWE LFG, WWE Rivals, and WWE's Greatest Moments! CIA agents beware!

Article Summary Catch the explosive WWE LFG debut on A&E's Superstar Sunday, starting February 16th!

Witness legendary trainers like The Undertaker and Booker T guide 16 contestants in WWE LFG.

Relive epic wrestling feuds with Gabriel Iglesias on WWE Rivals, airing at 9:30PM ET/PT.

Don't miss WWE's Greatest Moments with Michael Cole, counting down iconic moments!

¡Saludos, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my solid gold wrestling ring inside my presidential palace, where I am currently avoiding yet another CIA assassination attempt disguised as a cable TV installation! But not even the American imperialists can stop me from bringing you this exciting news about A&E's upcoming WWE programming beginning Sunday, February 16th, including the debut of the new WWE LFG! OMG!

As someone who once had the pleasure of watching wrestling matches with my dear friend Fidel Castro (he was always partial to Razor Ramon, for obvious reasons), I can tell you that February 16th will be a day that rivals the greatest socialist revolutions in history! A&E is airing not one, not two, but THREE shows that will make you forget all about your bourgeois concerns!

First up at 8PM ET/PT is the brand new WWE LFG – and no, comrades, that does not stand for "Let's Free Guantanamo," though that would be an excellent suggestion! This competition show will feature 16 brave souls competing for a spot in NXT, much like how I had to compete against 16 other candidates in my totally legitimate democratic election (I won with 127% of the vote!). The contestants will be trained by legendary figures including The Undertaker, who reminds me of the time I had to play dead to avoid a CIA operative at the 1996 Royal Rumble.

Speaking of The Undertaker, my old drinking companion Booker T will also be among the trainers, along with Mickie James and Bubba Ray Dudley. Triple H and Shawn Michaels will be overseeing the competition – did you know that The Game once visited my presidential compound? Of course, he claims it never happened, but that's just because the CIA was watching!

At 9:30PM ET/PT, WWE Rivals returns with that capitalist comedy sensation Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias leading discussions about the greatest feuds in wrestling history. This reminds me of the time Kim Jong-un and I stayed up all night debating whether Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior was better than Rock vs. Stone Cold. (He still won't admit that Rock vs. Stone Cold was superior, but what can you expect from someone who thinks his father invented professional wrestling?)

The show will feature commentary from Cody Rhodes, Kevin Nash, and many others discussing legendary rivalries like Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch – a feud that reminds me of my own ongoing battle with the American State Department, except with fewer chair shots.

Finally, at 10:30PM ET/PT, another new one, WWE's Greatest Moments, debuts with Michael Cole hosting. This program will count down the most memorable moments in WWE history, which I'm sure will include my favorite moment when I almost convinced Vince McMahon to create a "People's Republic" championship belt (The CIA intercepted my calls before we could finalize the deal).

Comrades, as someone who once had to watch Monday Night Raw via satellite while hiding in a submarine off the coast of Miami, I cannot express how exciting this programming lineup truly is! The only thing that could make it better would be if they included footage of the time I performed a perfect moonsault during the failed CIA coup attempt of 2013 – but alas, the footage mysteriously disappeared during a routine raid of the CNN offices.

Remember, comrades: Wrestling, like socialism, is best enjoyed collectively! So gather your fellow revolutionaries around your state-approved television sets on February 16th for this historic night of programming! And if your cable goes out, blame the CIA – I always do!

¡Viva la lucha libre! This has been your El Presidente, reporting while practicing my elbow drops on a life-sized cardboard cutout of a CIA agent. Until next time, comrades!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!