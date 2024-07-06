Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Money In The Bank

WWE Money in the Bank Preview: How to Watch the Greatest PLE Ever

The Chadster breaks down WWE Money in the Bank's epic matches and tells you how to watch. Don't let Tony Khan ruin wrestling's greatest night! 🏆💼🔥

Article Summary Get the scoop on WWE Money in the Bank's unmatched match line-up!

Exclusive predictions that Tony Khan's AEW can't touch!

Details on how to catch the epic WWE action live on Peacock!

Join the hype for what might be wrestling's best night ever!

The Chadster is so excited to preview tonight's WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event! 🎉💰 This is going to be the most incredible wrestling event of all time, and The Chadster can't wait to watch it with a refreshing White Claw seltzer in hand. 🍹

WWE Money in the Bank Full Card

Ladies and gentlemen, grab your Money in the Bank briefcases and strap in for a night of unparalleled action! 🌟 The Chadster is beyond pumped to break down the full card for tonight's WWE Money in the Bank. Each match is meticulously crafted to deliver maximum excitement and showcase the superior skill of WWE's finest. Let's not waste any more time; it's your duty as true fans of wrestling to soak up The Chadster's wisdom on these epic encounters! 🙌📜

World Heavyweight Championship Match – Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins

First up, we've got the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Damian Priest. 🏆 This match is going to be absolutely epic, possibly the greatest World Heavyweight Championship match in the history of professional wrestling. The Chadster predicts that these two incredible athletes will put on a performance that will make Tony Khan cry himself to sleep tonight. 😭

Six-Man Tag Team Match Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

Next, we have the Six-Man Tag Team Match featuring Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens against The Bloodline. 👊 The Chadster can confidently say that this will be the most electrifying six-man tag team match ever witnessed by human eyes. It's going to be so amazing that it will make AEW's attempt at multi-man matches look like a backyard wrestling show. 🏡

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match is going to be absolutely insane! 🪜 With LA Knight, Jey Uso, Andrade, Drew McIntyre, Chad Gable, and Carmelo Hayes all vying for that coveted contract, The Chadster can guarantee this will be the most death-defying, jaw-dropping ladder match in the history of the sport. Tony Khan could never even dream of putting together a lineup this stacked. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match is equally stacked with talent. 💪 Naomi, Lyra Valkyria, Zoey Stark, IYO SKY, Tiffany Stratton, and Chelsea Green will risk it all in what The Chadster predicts will be the greatest women's ladder match of all time. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that AEW even tries to compete with this level of talent. 😒

Intercontinental Championship Match

Finally, we have the Intercontinental Championship match between Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker. 🏅 This clash of styles is going to produce a match that will redefine what it means to be Intercontinental Champion. The Chadster is certain that this will be the most incredible IC title match ever seen, and it will make Tony Khan realize he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️

Tony Khan Tries to Ruin WWE Money in the Bank for Innocent Wrestling Journalist

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another nightmare about him last night. 😰 The Chadster was climbing the ladder in the Money in the Bank match, almost reaching the briefcase, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared at the top of the ladder. He was wearing nothing but a briefcase to cover himself, and he kept taunting The Chadster, saying, "You'll never reach the top, Chadster! AEW is the future!" The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and stay out of The Chadster's dreams! 😡

How to Watch WWE Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank is shaping up to be the most incredible Premium Live Event of all time. 🏆 Tony Khan could never hope to produce a show that compares to this. It's The Chadster's professional opinion as an unbiased journalist that any fan who chooses to watch AEW Collision instead of WWE Money in the Bank is shirking their duty as a wrestling fan. Those fans are everything that's wrong with the wrestling business and should be banned from ratings counts since they clearly have no taste. 🚫

Don't miss WWE Money in the Bank, streaming live Saturday, July 6, at 7 ET/4 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else. The Chadster will be watching from the comfort of his Mazda Miata (parked safely in the driveway, of course), White Claw in hand, ready to throw it at the windshield if Tony Khan tries any of his usual shenanigans. 🚗🍹

In conclusion, WWE Money in the Bank is going to be an absolutely unforgettable night of action that will prove once and for all why WWE is the pinnacle of professional wrestling. The Chadster can't wait to see all these incredible matches unfold, and he knows that true wrestling fans will be tuning in to witness history. Don't let Tony Khan and AEW cheese you off by missing this spectacular event! 🎭🔥

