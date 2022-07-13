WWE NXT 2.0 Main Event Brings Surprising Heel Turn: 7/12 Recap

To quote Caddyshack's Carl Spackler, young NXT 2.0 star Roxanne Perez has been on a real Cinderella story of a run since her debut in the brand only a short time ago. In her small sample size, she has impressed everyone by winning the inaugural NXT Women's Breakout Tournament and followed that up by winning the NXT Women's Tag Team titles with her friend Cora Jade last week. Now her sights are set on Mandy Rose and her NXT Women's Championship. Can Perez get the hat trick? Let's see what went down on this week's NXT 2.0.

The show opens in the parking lot with Cora Jade calling for help as Roxanne Perez has been attacked by someone and left hurt on the road. This leads to later on when Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction hit the ring to take a victory lap for her not having to defend her title now. This brings out Jade, who offers to take Perez's place in the title match. Rose declines, but an injured Perez heads out and demands to have their scheduled match anyway.

So despite the shenanigans, we get the promised title match for our main event and while her injuries play a major role in the goings on here, Perez makes a nice valiant effort and even looks set to climb the mountain and defeat Rose for the title for the first time in almost a year. But after helping Perez fight off Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on the outside, Cora Jade bashes Perez from behind with her title belt, allowing Rose to nail her with a running knee for the pinfall to retain.

Winner & Still Champion: Mandy Rose

After the bell, Jade beats the hell out of Perez with her skateboard and leaves her partner in the ring as the show ended. This was actually an interesting turn of events here. Jade very much needed something to jumpstart her character, which was very stale. This move not only gives her an edge, but it makes the situation with her and Perez being the Tag Team Champions pretty interesting as well.

In the other matches on last night's NXT 2.0, we saw:

Giovanni Vinci defeat Apollo Crews

Tatum Paxley defeat Kayden Carter

Sanga defeat Duke Hudson

A No Contest of Solo Sikoa vs Von Wagner

Indi Hartwell defeat Lash Legend

Tony D'Angelo & Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo defeat Edris Enofé & Malik Blade

And in non-wrestling action (cause it is NXT 2.0 after all), we had to sit through:

Tiffany Stratton Getting Her Nails Done

JD McDonagh Going At It With Cameron Grimes

A Diamond Mine Meeting

A Backstage Interview With Grayson Waller

Some Crazy Joe Gacy Schlock

Pretty Deadly and Briggs & Jensen In A Bar Fight

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams Partying

Chase University Visiting London

A Backstage Interview With Nikkita Lyons

Another Hype Video For Axiom

And that's that for this week's episode of NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. The heel turn at the end was nice and there were some okay matches to be found on the show, but there were a lot of goofy video segments that just don't work and don't fit. It is what it is with NXT 2.0 at this point and we've seen all of this since October, but still, you'd think eventually they would realize what does and doesn't work, right? Oh well…

Till next time friends.