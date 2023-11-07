Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged:

WWE NXT Moving from USA Network to The CW in October 2024: Details

The CW and WWE announced a new five-year-deal that has NXT leaving USA Network in October 2024 for a weekly home on the broadcast network.

SmackDown moves from FOX to USA Network that same month, with WWE also producing NBC specials.

Nick Khan of WWE touts NXT's move as a 'no-brainer' for expanding their broadcast reach.

The future of Monday Night Raw is uncertain past September 2024, as contract updates loom.

On the same day that TKO Group Holdings (the merger of the WWE and UFC under the Endeavor banner) held its first-ever earnings report, we have some additional clarity on where the WWE's shows are going to end up after their current contracts. Back in September, we learned that the professional wrestling company and NBCUniversal had reached a five-year domestic media rights deal that sees SmackDown moving from FOX to USA Network beginning in October 2024 (with the WWE set to produce four NBC primetime specials per year). But while USA Network is gaining one show, they're about to lose another. The CW is set to be the new home for NXT, with a new five-year deal beginning in October of next year that will see the show air weekly on broadcast television.

"Between the new leadership and ownership, the economics of the deal, and with their broadcast network now being in over 100 million homes, it became a no-brainer to move NXT, one of our signature weekly shows, to the CW," shared Nick Khan, president of WWE. "We are thrilled to welcome the WWE brand into the CW Sports portfolio as they play an integral role in our mission to bring live sporting events to the network year-round," added Dennis Miller, president of The CW Network. "WWE NXT is a perfect fit for The CW thanks to its dynamic young talent featuring the hottest rising stars in the sport and exhilarating, unpredictable weekly events. The passion and engagement of WWE's fanbase is unmatched, and we are eager to grow that audience as WWE NXT's new home on broadcast television." Neither of the programming shifts has included an update on the future of Monday Night Raw – which is set to run on USA Network through September 2024 (with a number of potential suitors reportedly in play) – while Peacock reportedly has streaming rights locked in through 2026 (though rumblings around that could begin soon, too).

