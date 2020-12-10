WWE NXT Recap: The Returns of Finn Balor and Karrion Kross

With the ending of last week's AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming special, AEW kicked off a crossover with Impact Wrestling, expanding the battlefield of the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars to Tuesday Nights as well and giving Impact a major boost in viewership. Tonight's episode of Dynamite promises new champion Kenny Omega, NBA star Shaq, and wrestling legend Sting, amongst a bunch of planned matches. WWE NXT ran its Takeover WarGames PPV on Sunday and has the fallout of that booked for tonight's show, along with the return of NXT Champion Finn Balor. I'm Jude Terror. This is The Shovel. For the low price of just four of your clicks, I will provide a detailed account of the important stuff to happen throughout four hours of wrestling Wednesday night.

This post is part 3 of a 4 part series. Read: Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4

WWE NXT Recap for December 9th, 2020 Part 1

WWE wants to get one more good use out of that Black Sabbath license so NXT starts with a recap of WarGames set to Black Sabbath's War Pigs. Then Finn Balor is inside the COVID Wrestling Center. Balor cuts a promo. Basically, he's back now so NXT can stop stalling all the storylines (until the next big injury). Balor is about to issue a challenge when Pete Dunne comes out.

Dunne cuts a promo inserting himself into the title picture when Kyle O'Reilly interrupts. O'Reilly says his team left WarGames victorious. To Finn Balor, he says he may have walked out with the belt, but he spent the last few weeks eating with a straw. Damian Priest interrupts. Priest says they're the marquee match. Dunne, Priest, and O'Reilly trade insults with each other. Balor slips out of the ring and he's halfway up the ramp when they notice. Balor tells them they need to learn some manners because they cut him off before he was done. He says he'll defend the title at New Years Evil, but who he faces isn't Balor's problem. It's William Regal's.

Scarlett comes out and circles Balor. Balor tells Scarlett to tell Karrion Kross that when he's ready, Finn's ready. Priest talks some trash about Kross to Scarlett, who gives him a nasty look that says "I'll get revenge before the end of the show." NXT takes a commercial break.

Backstage, Pete Dunne is about to cut a generic promo when Killian Dane runs into the locker room and attacks him while shouting really loudly. Jake Atlas is in the ring. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott comes out. They have a match. Atlas wins it with a rollup. Swerve refuses to shake Atlas's hand after the match and walks away with a scowl. Tommaso Ciampa cuts a promo. He had to know if he could take down Thatcher. Now that he knows, he's gonna move forward. He calls out Cameron Grimes. This should be good. NXT takes a commercial break.

Grizzled Young Veterans, Imperium, and Ever-Rise have a match. I suffer through it. Grizzled Young Veterans get the pin on Ever-Rise. I don't think I understand what Grizzled Young Veterans' gimmick is. NXT takes a commercial break. Time for another video about WarGames, with post-match interviews with everyone from the two WarGames matches last week.

McKenzie Mitchell asks Toni Storm why she turned on Ember Moon. Toni says it was nothing personal but she clearly made the right decision based on who won WarGames. She says she'll be the next NXT Champion. Io Shirai interrupts. She says she doesn't have a problem with Toni… she just doesn't like her. She punches her and they brawl around the backstage area and out to ringside and then into the ring. Shirai gets the best of the exchange and Toni leaves the ring, only to be attacked by Ember Moon, who gets in some shots and tosses Storm in the ring to take a moonsault from Shirai.

Tomasso Ciampa and Cameron Grimes are seen walking backstage. NXT takes a commercial break. Grimes is in the ring. Ciampa comes out. They have a match. Timothy Thatcher comes out in the middle of it and sits in a chair on the ramp, just like Ciampa did to him. Tyler Rust also comes out and tries to distract Ciampa. But Ciampa still wins with Willow's Bell.

Ciampa leaves the ring and gets in a staredown with Thatcher, who denies he's colluding with Rust. Grimes makes the mistake of trying to attack Thatcher and gets dropped. Is this the beginning of a bromance?

Kind Reader, Can You Spare Some Clicks?

This recap of WWE NXT will continue in part two. Links below.

This post is part of a multi-part series: The Shovel: Wednesday Night Wars Edition for December 9th, 2020.