WWE NXT Recap – Why, Toni Storm, Why?! Plus: Thatch as Thatch Can't

WWE NXT Recap for November 25th, 2020 Part 1

NXT opens with a "last week on NXT" video that also serves as a commercial for NXT Takeover War Games. Candice LeRae is in the ring with Indi Hartwell. Kevin Owns is on commentary with Vic Joseph, filling in for Wade Barrett. Ember Moon comes to the ring.

Moon and LeRae have a match. It goes pretty well until Raquel Gonzalez, and Dakota Kia come out to back up LeRae too. Moon still nearly manages to beat LeRae, but Gonzalez and Kai cause a distraction, Hartwell eats the Eclipse, and LeRea hits Wicked Stepsister for the three-count.

Candice LeRae defeats Ember Moon via pinfall.

Moon is about to get beat down by the four women after the match. She escapes to the entrance ramp, and then Toni Storm comes out. She and Moon charge the ring, but Storm stops, pulls Moon off the apron, and assaults her. Storm tosses moon back in the ring to get beat down.

Undisputed Era are seen walking in the NXT parking lot and then entering the building as NXT takes a commercial break. In a video package, Legado del Fantasma talk about the success of their careers over the past year. Eh… questionable. But Santos Escobar is the champ, at least. Escobar doesn't believe there are any worthy challengers left for the Cruiserweight Championship. I guess he's defending against Curt Stallion at War Games?

Undisputed Era come to the ring. While they're doing their entrance, in a video recorded on Pat McAfee's podcast, he says he won't be here tonight, but Pete Dunne will beat someone's ass in his place. Adam Cole cuts a promo on Pat McAfee. He accuses McAfee and his boys of counting their chickens before they hatch. Cole calls McAfee a coward for not being here tonight. But in two weeks, they'll be locked inside the cage for War Games.

Undisputed Era talks more trash about McAfee's crew members, but tonight is a Wargames Advantage match. One of them has to face Pete Dunne to earn the advantage. O'Reilly puts himself forward. Everyone agrees. Cole talks some more trash about War Games.

McKenzie Mitchell talks to Candice LeRea backstage and wants to know what was up with Toni Storm. LeRea introduces her War Games team: Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Toni Storm. They walk off together.

Timothy Thatcher's students are seen backstage watching NXT on monitors as NXT takes a commercial break. Then Thatcher comes to the ring for a match with KUSHIDA. Tommaso Ciampa comes out and sits on a steel chair on the ramp to watch the match. Thatcher gets busted open in either his lip or his nose during the match. Kushida makes Thatcher tap to the Hoverboard Lock.

KUSHIDA defeats Timothy Thatcher via submission

Well, that's embarrassing for Thatcher. He was mildly distracted at times by Ciampa, though Ciampa didn't interfere at all, so he appears to blame Ciampa for the loss.

We see a video package about last week's Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley match. It was a great match. NXT takes a commercial break. We're just about at the top of the hour at this point, so we'll take a break too and resume this recap in part two, clickable down below.

