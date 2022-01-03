WWE Raw Adds Fatal 4-Way #1 Contender Match, Styles vs. Omos

With less than two hours to go before the start of tonight's episode of WWE Raw, WWE added two matches and confirmed Brock Lesnar will open the show. Lesnar won the title at Day 1 on Saturday after he was hastily added to the then Fatal Four-Way for the WWE Championship as a result of Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19. Now, the original participants in that match — previous champion Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins — will face off on WWE Raw tonight, with the winner getting a shot at Lesnar's title.

Despite Big E originally being booked to win the Fatal Four-Way before Lesnar was added, a Lashley win seems more likely tonight, as Lashley vs. Lesnar is the kind of match that really turns Vince McMahon on.

Meanwhile, Lesnar, who was originally reported to not even be at the show, will open the show, WWE confirmed.

In addition, AJ Styles will take on Omos after the match was delayed last week due to WWE's ongoing COVID problems.

And finally, in a rare instance of plans *NOT* changing at the last minute, Dolph Ziggler will challenge Damian Priest for the United States Championship tonight on WWE Raw.

WWE Raw begins at 8PM on the USA Network and lasts for seventeen hours. Wait, sorry, that's actually three hours… but it feels like seventeen.

