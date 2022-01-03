WWE Champion to Probably Appear on WWE Raw Tonight

The newly-crowned WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar, will probably appear on the show he's currently champion of, according to a new report. PWInsider's Mike Johnson originally reported that though Lesnar was added to the Raw roster following his win over former champion Big E at WWE Day 1 on Saturday, the champ had flown home to Saskatchewan following the PPV. However, Johnson updated his report this afternoon, indicating that Lesnar had in fact not flown home and that fans should expect an appearance by the champ on WWE Raw tonight.

Lesnar wasn't even originally scheduled to be in the match at Day 1, but Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19 forced WWE to panic and change plans. Graphics mistakenly released by WWE after the event appeared to reveal that Big E was set to retain in a Fatal Four-Way with Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins, but Lesnar was added to the match at the last minute and booked to win the championship.

Other plans for WWE Raw tonight are up in the air with the COVID outbreak that took Reigns out of Day 1 potentially affecting other unknown roster members. One match scheduled for the show tonight will see Damian Priest defend the WWE United States Championship against Dolph Ziggler after Ziggler beat Priest in a non-title match on Raw last week… assuming both men can pass a COVID test before the show. It's unclear how Lesnar's last-minute title win will change the rest of the card on Raw as WWE heads toward the Royal Rumble and prepares to enter WrestleMania season. One thing is clear though: Big E got royally screwed, and hopefully WWE has plans to make it up to him and to the fans. Probably not though. Vince McMahon is probably tearing up whatever script the writers came up with for tonight as we speak… assuming he's even at the show himself.