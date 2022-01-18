WWE Raw: Alexa Bliss Responds to Criticism of Therapy Angle

Alexa Bliss's journey back to WWE Raw continued last night with another video segment showing Bliss receiving psychological therapy. This time, it was a word association game where all the answers from Bliss were "Lily" until the doctor said the word "imaginary," which caused Alexa to stand and glare at him.

The angle is apparently going over even worse than most of WWE's dumb angles, with many wondering why WWE bothered reintroducing Bliss only to have her return with the same gimmick, which WWE stole from Bray Wyatt anyway. Bliss apparently responded to criticism of the angle, commenting on Twitter:

Sometimes you need to just be patient & see how things play out … — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 18, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Under normal circumstances, Bliss might have a point. But "wait and see" has been said a lot over the past few years, and it almost always ends in a wrestler laid off in the latest round of budget cuts after making a fool of themselves on TV for weeks or even months, so WWE fans may be understandably skeptical of this approach. Best of luck to Alexa though. She doesn't deserve such bad creative.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Alexa Bliss continues her disturbing journey through counseling: Raw, Jan. 17, 2022 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKF-MUfjrKc)

Also on WWE Raw this week, since WWE was out of storylines, The Street Profits and The Mysterios faced The Dirty Dawks, Commander Azeez, and Apollo Crews to eat up time, which it did indeed do. One team won. One team lost. None of it mattered.

And that concludes Bleeding Cool's WWE RAw coverage for today. Next week is the Royal Rumble go-home show, so maybe WWE will put in a little bit of effort.

