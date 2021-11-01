WWE Raw Continues "New Era" With Rematch From Last Three PPVs

A New Era (TM) kicked off on WWE Raw last week, and as that new era continues, WWE is planning to open the show with… a match we've already seen, first at SummerSlam, then at Extreme Rules, and then (with the addition of Sasha Banks to a triple threat) at Crown Jewel. And yes, if you count the house show circuit over the last few months, this match has taken place in some form literally twenty times. Yes, Becky Lynch will defend her championship against Bianca Belair, who has faced Lynch at literally 100% of the matches Lynch has been in since returning from maternity leave in August, in the opening match on WWE Raw tonight. But on the bright side, she'll be defending the Raw Women's Championship, not the Smackdown one, so that makes it totally different. The new era is still on, baby!

From WWE's press release:

A heated SmackDown rivalry has come to a New Era of Raw. This Monday, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch will look to defend her title against the Superstar she stole the SmackDown Women's Title from in 27 seconds at SummerSlam, Bianca Belair. Can The EST of WWE reclaim the gold? Or will Big Time Becks remain The Man? Find out when the highly anticipated Raw Women's Title Match kicks off Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

But that's not the only thing WWE has planned for WWE Raw tonight. Assuming Vince McMahon doesn't tear up the script at the last minute and rewrite the whole show, long-suffering viewers can also look forward to a feud between WWE Champion Big E and new number one contender Seth Rollins. From the WWE.com preview:

After Seth Rollins emerged victorious in an explosive Fatal Four Way Ladder Match to secure a WWE Title opportunity against Big E last week, what will the dangerous Visionary have planned next for The Powerhouse of Positivity? Don't miss Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

You can tune into Raw at 8PM Eastern on the USA Network, but honestly… why would you want to do that?! Just check back here tomorrow and we'll tell you what happened and you can save three precious hours of your life you could otherwise never get back.

