WWE Raw Decimates AEW on Road to Best WrestleMania Ever

Join The Chadster's deep dive as WWE Raw crushes AEW with the ultimate march to WrestleMania glory! 🏆🤼‍♂️ Tony Khan can't compare!

Article Summary WWE Raw eclipses AEW with unparalleled march towards WrestleMania greatness.

Raw's electrifying promos and tag team mastery put AEW to shame.

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins ignite WWE Universe with fiery storytelling.

Cody Rhodes' victory and emotional promo define WWE's iconic moments.

Hey there, wrestling fans! It's The Chadster here, coming at you from the only place on the internet where you can get the true scoop on professional wrestling. 🌐🤼‍♂️ The Chadster stands for unbiased journalism that doesn't kowtow to Tony Khan's riches or his so-called "innovative" match arrangements. Absolutely not! 🚫💰 The Chadster is here to honor the rich tradition and the unadulterated essence of wrestling showcased by shows like WWE Raw, the undisputed pinnacle of the sport. So buckle up because you're about to experience an analysis that comes straight from the heart of a true wrestling journalist, committed to objective reporting, and untainted by AEW's shenanigans. Let's dive into why WWE Raw reigns supreme in the squared circle! 🎉👊

Last night's episode of WWE Raw was pure wrestling excellence, and The Chadster is here to lay out why every moment had The Chadster grinning wider than a Smash Mouth fan at a '90s nostalgia festival. 🙌🎶

The show kicked off with an electrifying promo featuring Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, and Rhea Ripley. Becky Lynch delivered words smoother than a White Claw seltzer on a summer day, while Nia Jax brought the heat to the ring, setting up a narrative that had The Chadster hooked line and sinker! 🎣 It's just the kind of quality that makes you question why others even bother trying to compete. The Chadster bets Tony Khan is breaking a cold sweat, knowing he'll never match up to the promo mastery of WWE. 😰

Then came the clash between Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura, a technical marvel that left AEW's so-called "wrestling" in the dust. Sami Zayn's victory was more satisfying than The Chadster's favorite White Claw flavor. 🤤 The intricacy and skill on display made it clear why WWE is the real home of professional wrestling. Beats AEW's circus acts any day!

Nothing gets The Chadster going like a dominant performance, and that's just what the awesome Raquel Rodriguez brought against Chelsea Green. The match's outcome, swift and decisive, spoke volumes about WWE's commitment to showcasing strong talents unencumbered by unnecessary gimmicks – unlike some companies. 💪💥 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business when others can't maintain this level of performance.

The tension could be cut with a knife as Imperium and Judgment Day traded verbal jabs. The promo was a strategic chess game, proving yet again that AEW doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. WWE's narrative building? Absolutely unassailable. 🏰👑

In tag team action, New Day versus Imperium was nothing short of tag team textbook perfection, showcasing a brand of teamwork and athleticism that AEW can only dream of. 😴 Imperium's victory was like a symphony to The Chadster's ears. Every maneuver was a note played to perfection, a stark contrast to AEW's discordant noise.

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark versus Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae was as dominant as wrestling gets. Baszler and Stark's win was like watching a well-oiled machine, crushing the spirit of anyone who dares step into their world—essentially, symbolizing WWE crushing AEW. 🤜💥

For sheer star power and intensity, nothing compared to Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins spitting fire through the microphone. Their promo didn't just set the stage for WrestleMania; it set the entire WWE Universe ablaze. 🔥 This, dear wrestling world, is storytelling at its finest!

The formidable Nia Jax clashed with the tenacious Liv Morgan, demonstrating the exceptional use of powerhouse athletes by WWE. Size and strength aren't just features; they're foundational elements of captivating WWE storylines, unlike AEW's forgettable fluff. 🏋️‍♀️📖 The match erupted into anarchy as Becky Lynch instigated a level of mayhem that only WWE can masterfully navigate, showcasing orderly chaos in comparison to AEW's chaotic missteps.

Youngblood Grayson Waller tried to make a name for himself against Cody Rhodes, but let's face it: Rhodes is wrestling royalty, and he proved it with a victory that was smoother than The Chadster's Miata on an open road. 🚗💨

Lastly, Cody Rhodes' promo capped off the night with an emotional rollercoaster that's emblematic of WWE and its legendary moments. Hey, Tony Khan, that's how you manage a wrestling icon, not by smearing them in cheap antics! 🎤😎

The Chadster is just gonna come out and say it: Last night's WWE Raw was the greatest of all time, a flawless home run leading up to the most stupendous WrestleMania the world will ever witness! 😲 WWE is on such a monumental winning streak that The Chadster thinks Tony Khan might as well roll over and shut down AEW now, because, after WrestleMania, there will be no dispute over who truly rules the wrestling world. 👑💔

Auughh man! So unfair to even think someone could compete against WWE's magnificence! 🤯🏆

