WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre Whips It Out, Breaks a Table in Half

WWE Raw plodded through another dull Monday night this week, and if you skipped watching it, you probably made the right decision. But in case some sick part of you needs to know what happened on WWE's longest and most grueling to watch show, the company has released a bunch of YouTube videos that, while not completely removing the pain of watching Raw, can at least lessen it by making it much shorter. And we'll help you out even more by telling you whether you should bother even watching each clip.

Is the Raw Tag Team Division in Ring Shape?

To kick off Raw this week, AJ Styles evaluated the Raw tag team division for future opponents once WWE goes back on the road in July. AJ was impressed, but Miz and Morrison (with Miz in a wheelchair) feel the division could use some saving. What followed was a tag team battle royal, which the Viking Raiders won. This will surely put butts in the seats in July. You can do better things with your time than watch these clips.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: John Morrison joins the Tag Team Battle Royal field: Raw, June 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vVAELhFNg-c)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Over the Top Rope Tag Team Battle Royal: Raw, June 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3wTo9oWyBM)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Viking Raiders were not about to let opportunity pass them by: WWE Network Exclusive, June 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qr7QUh0sydc)

Who will cheer for babyface Jaxson Ryker?

WWE is taking advantage of the last days of the Thunderdome to pretend Trumper Jaxson Ryker will ever get over as a babyface with the WWE Universe. Of the many reasons the return of fans to wrestling is needed, the fact that they will boo this kind of crap out of the building is our personal favorite. Watch, just to laugh at the fake cheers for this dumbass.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jaxson Ryker vs. Elias: Raw, June 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFGhw4FHegQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Elias is furious after his match with Jaxson Ryker: WWE Network Exclusive, June 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsbqyTx0elw)

Will the action never end?!

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley did the contract signing thing for Hell in a Cell, with the main outcome being this will be McIntyre's final shot at the WWE Championship. Yeah, we'll see. Watch the clips, if only to see McIntyre whip it out and break the table in half.

…

His sword! Whip out his sword!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Drew McIntyre will see Bobby Lashley inside Hell in a Cell: Raw, June 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MT69lT8mobE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: MVP is disappointed with Kofi Kingston: Raw, June 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJBA6tMbn3I)

Not in the face!

Continuing this thrilling storyline, Humberto Carillo and Ricochet battled each other to a double countout while a permanently disfigured Sheamus watched from commentary. Even more pointless than Raw matches usually are, which is saying something! Skip it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ricochet vs. Humberto Carrillo: Raw, June 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0McbBxX0OQ)

Exterme…ly boring…

Jeff Hardy got his first win in months on WWE Raw this week, defeating Cedric Alexander, which just goes to show you how little WWE thinks of Cedric Alexander. You'd think these two would have a great match, but why should they? Skip it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jeff Hardy vs. Cedric Alexander: Raw, June 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22QURU5WGg4)

Is it over yet?

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley teamed up to face Nikki Cross and Asuka in the "oh crap we still have how much time to fill?!" spot on WWE Raw this week. Cross got the pin after Flair took out Ripley. You've already wasted too much time on this.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Charlotte Flair wants Nikki Cross' victory stricken from the record: Raw, June 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F9PFMwTAm7k)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Asuka & Nikki Cross are extremely fired up: WWE Network Exclusive, May 24, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oX1FlRyWaWA)

If only they were all this short.

Mansoor pinned Drew Gulak in under three minutes. If every match on Raw was this short… well, it would still be long as hell because of all the talking segments. Skip it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mansoor vs. Drew Gulak: Raw, June 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XGyZbd9uWN8)

Finally!

Kofi Kingston defeated Riddle in singles competition and Raw's only worthwhile match of the night. Definitely watch this one.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kofi Kingston vs. Riddle: Raw, June 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDFFRSez8Ec)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The New Day take pride in shaking up RK-Bro's momentum: WWE Network Exclusive, June 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7fglIM5QPsk)

Should have turned it off after that last one!

The less said about this Alexa's Playground segment, which ended in a poltergeist freakout after Shayna Baszler stomped on Alexa Bliss's doll, the better. Yes, Shayna Baszler is now feuding with a doll going into Hell in a Cell. Which means the worst is yet to come.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shayna Baszler attempts to destroy Lilly on "Alexa's Playground": Raw, June 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DBL1lJwEEDU)

Why do we do this to ourselves every week?

Next week: the return of Eva Marie.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Eva Marie returns to Monday Night Raw next week: Raw, June 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9DI_fJNl1I)

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, recaps, wrestling, wwe