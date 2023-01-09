WWE Raw Preview: Alexa Bliss, Austin Theory Featured Tonight

In the wake of a shocking and brutal attack on the Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss will explains her brutal actions from this past week on the red brand. Don't miss Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

Sure, her actions don't really need much more explanation than "Bray Wyatt works here again," but WWE has got to drag this out. They've got a lot of TV time to fill.

Also on WWE Raw this week, we learn about the future of Austin Theory. From WWE.com:

After defeating Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a controversial victory last week, see what awaits the reigning United States Champion in 2023! Don't miss all the action of Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

You may have heard something about this… Theory's former mentor has recently returned to the company. Maybe he'll make an appearance? well, probably not yet. But by WrestleMania at the latest? That's a good bet.

Speaking of people the new boss who used to be the old boss were fond of, we'll get more promotion tonight for the looming return of Cody Rhodes, who seems more certain than ever to be slated to win the Rumble and go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Besides that, you know, we can probably count on some wrestling to happen. WWE Raw airs at 8/7C on USA Network.