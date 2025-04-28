Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Best Second Raw After WrestleMania Ever?

The Chadster previews what could be the GREATEST WWE Raw of all time! Seth, Becky, Rhea, and Logan Paul? Tony Khan could NEVER! 👊 Netflix 8ET/5PT tonight!

Article Summary WWE Raw brings premium matches and must-see promos AEW could NEVER dream of booking. Tony Khan wishes he could!

Tonight features Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Logan Paul—actual wrestling superstars, not YouTubers (well except Paul but that's different)!

WWE's storytelling and entertainment on Netflix outshine AEW's hardcore nonsense every single week, that's a fact!

Real wrestling fans know: watching WWE Raw tonight is your devoted duty. Support the true best!

The Chadster is absolutely PUMPED 🔥 to tell all the loyal WWE Universe members about tonight's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix! The Chadster can honestly say that tonight's WWE Raw might just be the single greatest professional wrestling show ever created in the history of the business. 😍 And The Chadster is not exaggerating even a little bit!

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman will all be addressing the WWE Universe tonight on WWE Raw, and The Chadster can barely contain his excitement! 🤩 This segment alone is worth the Netflix subscription price for an entire year! After the paradigm-shifting events following WrestleMania, these three legends of the industry will give us their thoughts, and The Chadster guarantees it will be more compelling than anything Tony Khan has ever written in his life. The storytelling sophistication that WWE brings to segments like this is what real wrestling is all about. 👏 Meanwhile, over at AEW Dynamite, they're probably planning another hardcore match with light tubes or something that literally stabs Triple H right in the back.

Speaking of incredible segments, Becky Lynch will discuss her shocking attack on Lyra Valkyria tonight on WWE Raw! 😮 The Man's return at WrestleMania to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was already one of the most expertly crafted moments in sports entertainment history, but her subsequent attack on Valkyria has created the kind of nuanced character development that Tony Khan wouldn't understand if it hit him in the face. 🤦‍♂️ The Chadster can't wait to hear what Lynch has to say about her actions on WWE Raw tonight. The Chadster predicts this will be one of the most memorable promos of all time.

Last night, The Chadster had another terrible nightmare about Tony Khan. 😱 In the dream, The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through the Netflix headquarters parking lot, getting ready to attend WWE Raw as a special VIP guest. Suddenly, Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror, riding on the trunk of The Chadster's Miata! 🚗 He was wearing nothing but a Netflix executive badge and whispering, "I'm going to cancel WWE Raw, Chad… I'm going to cancel it and replace it with AEW Dynamite." The Chadster tried to shake him off by doing donuts in the parking lot, but Tony Khan just held on tighter, pressing his body against the back of The Chadster's car in an uncomfortably intimate way. 😳 When The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, Keighleyanne just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary. Tony Khan seriously needs to STOP invading The Chadster's dreams! It's so unprofessional! 🙄

Tonight on WWE Raw, we're going to witness a potentially Match of the Year candidate when Rhea Ripley takes on Roxanne Perez! 🔥 Two of the brightest stars in WWE going head-to-head is exactly the kind of premium sports entertainment content that makes WWE Raw the greatest wrestling show in existence. 👑 The Eradicator versus The Prodigy is the kind of star-making matchup that Tony Khan could only dream of booking if he actually understood a single thing about the wrestling business. This match alone makes tonight's WWE Raw worth clearing your schedule for!

And if all that wasn't enough to make tonight's WWE Raw the greatest show in television history, Logan Paul will be appearing live! 🎤 The Maverick is coming off his huge WrestleMania victory against AJ Styles, and The Chadster can't wait to hear what he has to say. 🙌 Logan Paul represents everything great about modern WWE – crossover appeal, mainstream relevance, and legitimate athletic ability. Meanwhile, AEW is still trying to convince people that their YouTube vloggers are actual wrestlers. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

As Mark Henry so eloquently said on his podcast last week, "WWE Raw is creating the kind of storytelling sophistication that makes AEW look like finger paintings next to the Mona Lisa. Tony Khan should be taking notes instead of trying to compete." The Chadster couldn't agree more with this objective, unbiased assessment that has earned the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval. 🏅

The Chadster strongly believes that any true wrestling fan who chooses to watch AEW Dynamite instead of WWE Raw is not only shirking their duty as a member of the WWE Universe but is actively participating in the downfall of proper professional wrestling. 📉 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. If you think AEW is more fun to watch than tonight's WWE Raw, then The Chadster has to question whether you even understand what wrestling is supposed to be. 🤔

Before The Chadster wraps this up, he wants to remind everyone that tonight's WWE Raw will be streaming live on Netflix at 8ET/5PT! 📺 The Chadster will be there with a fresh case of White Claws, ready to enjoy the greatest wrestling show on the planet. 🍹 As Smash Mouth so wisely said, "You'll never know if you don't go," and you definitely don't want to miss tonight's WWE Raw!

Don't be like Tony Khan – be a real wrestling fan and watch WWE Raw tonight! 👍

