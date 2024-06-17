Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Clash at the Castle Fallout for WWE, The Chadster

Auughh man! The Chadster previews WWE Raw and the Clash at the Castle fallout, but The Bradster's betrayal looms large. 😠 Tune in for unbiased journalism! 📺💪

🚨🚨🚨 Auughh man! So unfair! 🚨🚨🚨 The Chadster just can't catch a break, even when WWE Raw is set to deliver the greatest episode of all time tonight! 😠😠😠 The Chadster should be excited about the fallout from Clash at the Castle, which was objectively the best wrestling event in history, but instead, The Chadster is feeling betrayed by his own flesh and blood, The Bradster! 😡😡😡

You see, while The Chadster was celebrating Clash at the Castle in his own unique way (more on that later), The Bradster took advantage of the situation to literally stab The Chadster and Triple H right in the back by writing a biased article praising AEW Collision's 1-year anniversary episode! 🤬🤬🤬 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤😤😤

But let's rewind a bit. Clash at the Castle was an event for the ages! 🏰🏰🏰 The Unholy Union won the Women's Tag Team Titles from Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, proving once again that WWE's women's division is unmatched! 💪💪💪 And then, in a shocking twist, CM Punk returned as a special guest referee, costing Drew McIntyre his match against Damian Priest, who remains the World Heavyweight Champion! 😲😲😲 The Chadster can't believe Punk would do something so underhanded, but that's just the kind of unpredictable excitement you can expect from WWE! 🙌🙌🙌

The Chadster was so pumped up during the show that he decided to celebrate in honor of the Scottish people, since the event was held in Glasgow. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 The Chadster threw on his WWE kilt, pounded a few White Claws, and started doing cartwheels outside! 🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️ Unfortunately, in his excitement, The Chadster forgot one crucial detail: underwear. 😳😳😳 Before he knew it, the police were called, and The Chadster had to spend Sunday morning sorting things out at the station. 🚓🚓🚓

And that's when The Bradster struck, taking advantage of The Chadster's absence to write a biased article about AEW Collision. 😒😒😒 The Chadster just can't believe his own brother would stoop so low. It's like Tony Khan has gotten to him too! 😩😩😩

But fear not, loyal readers! The Chadster is back and ready to provide you with the unbiased wrestling journalism you deserve! 📰📰📰 And what better way to cleanse yourselves of The Bradster's biased reporting than by tuning in to WWE Raw tonight at 8/7C on USA Network? 📺📺📺

Not only will we see the fallout from Clash at the Castle, especially the grave injustice committed against Drew McIntyre by CM Punk 😡😡😡, but we'll also be treated to some thrilling Money in the Bank qualifying matches! 💰💰💰 Karrion Kross will face off against Xavier Woods, and Dragon Lee will take on Carlito! 🤼‍♂️🤼‍♂️🤼‍♂️ It's going to be a night of non-stop action and excitement, the likes of which can only be delivered by the greatest wrestling company in the world, WWE! 🌟🌟🌟

So don't miss out on what is sure to be the greatest episode of WWE Raw in history! 🎉🎉🎉 And remember, when it comes to wrestling journalism, there's only one unbiased source you can trust: The Chadster! 😎😎😎

