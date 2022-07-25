WWE Raw Preview: Return of the McMahon/Helmsley Era

What a difference three days can make! Following the retirement of Vince McMahon on Friday amidst a growing scandal over hush money payments and sexual misconduct allegations, Stephanie McMahon has been made Chairman and Co-CEO of WWE and Triple H has been made Head of Creative, in addition to his role as Vice President of Talent Relations. The change that fans have been asking for but never too hopeful they'd ever actually get is here now, and while there will likely be a transition period where the last vestiges of Vince McMahon's booking are finished (and, hopefully, some of his longtime cronies like Kevin Dunn and Bruce Pritchard are removed from positions of power), a new era of WWE Raw begins tonight. From the announces not having Vince McMahon shouting in their ears throughout the entire broadcast to a shift from the out-of-touch personal preferences and quirks of a 77-year-old man permeating every aspect of the company's storytelling, WWE's long-stagnant flagship brand suddenly feels full of possibility.

So what does WWE have planned for tonight's episode of WWE Raw, a sold-out show emanating from the historic venue, Madison Square Garden? Oh, it's more of the same? Well, we told you there would be a transitional period.

Logan Paul will be on hand to present something called "Impaulsive TV," which will be his version of Miz TV. Look, this is a work in progress, okay?

WWE will celebrate twenty years of Rey Mysterio, with the WWE.com preview asking: "What foes and friends of the former World Champion will show up to tip their hat to the legendary performer?" So we may see the return of some legends of the past. Can we get Juventud Guerrera, please? Bring us the Juice! This might also be a great place for Edge to make his return, either to attack Mysterio and rejoin Judgment Day… or to join Rey and fight them. Speaking of which…

The Mysterios will face Judgment Day on WWE Raw tonight. Will Finn Balor get a win for his birthday?

And finally, The Bloodline will take on Riddle and the Street Profits in a six-man tag match. Listen. Rome wasn't built in a day.

Good luck on your first day, Triple H! WWE Raw airs at 8/7C on USA Network.

