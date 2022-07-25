Triple H to Take Over Creative in Wake of Vince McMahon's Retirement

Triple H, not Bruce Pritchard, will head up WWE creative in the wake of Vince McMahon's retirement. WWE revealed Triple H's new role in a press release officially announcing the ascent of Stephanie McMahon and Nick Kahn to co-CEOs.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) and its Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-Chief Executive Officers. Ms. McMahon has also been appointed Chairwoman of the Board, and Mr. Khan will continue to serve as a member of the Board. These appointments follow Vince McMahon's retirement announcement on Friday, July 22. "We are grateful for the opportunity to lead WWE together with our unmatched management team," said Ms. McMahon and Mr. Khan. "We recognize this is a tremendous opportunity and responsibility, and we look forward to serving the WWE Universe." Additionally, WWE executive Paul Levesque will assume all responsibilities related to WWE's creative, in addition to his regular duties.

The Chadster has to admit to being a little bit cautious about this news. Yes, it's true that The Chadster loved WWE NXT while Triple H was running it. The Chadster loved NXT with all his heart. But NXT lost the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars to AEW Dynamite, and Vince McMahon rebooted the show, sending the clear message that Triple H's vision of creative wasn't the right one. Now, The Chadster won't go so far as to say that putting Triple H in charge of creative for WWE shows WWE has zero respect for the wrestling business and everything that Vince McMahon has done for it, but The Chadster just hopes that Triple H has learned from his past mistakes and will carry out the vision Vince McMahon had for WWE before he was forced to retire, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!