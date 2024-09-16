Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Watch Out, Tony Khan; CM Punk is Back

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE Raw, featuring CM Punk's return and epic matchups! Tony Khan, your AEW can't compete with this stacked card. 🔥🚫

Article Summary Don't miss CM Punk's explosive return to WWE Raw after a brutal attack by Drew McIntyre.

Catch the high-stakes showdown between Damian Priest and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio tonight!

Witness the epic World Tag Team Title match between The Judgment Day and The New Day.

See Braun Strowman clash with "Big" Bronson Reed and more thrilling matchups.

The Chadster is so excited to tell you about tonight's episode of WWE Raw! 😍💯 This is shaping up to be potentially the most incredible wrestling show of all time, and The Chadster can't wait to watch every second of it. 🎉🔥

First up on WWE Raw, we've got Damian Priest looking to destroy "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. 😈👊 The Chadster thinks this is going to be an epic showdown between two of WWE's top stars. It's the kind of high-stakes, personal rivalry that Tony Khan and AEW could only dream of booking. Swerve and Hangman? Yeah right! Auughh man! So unfair that WWE can create such compelling storylines! 😤

Next, the legendary CM Punk returns to WWE Raw after that vicious beatdown from Drew McIntyre. 🤕🔥 The Chadster can't wait to hear what The Voice of the Voiceless has to say about his upcoming Hell in a Cell match. This is the kind of star power that AEW wishes they had, but instead they sided with Jack Perry just because CM Punk assaulted him without provocation! Tony Khan is probably crying into his Dynamite booking sheets right now. 😂💔

But that's not all for tonight's WWE Raw! We've got a World Tag Team Title match between The Judgment Day and The New Day. 🏆🙌 This is going to be an absolute banger of a match, and The Chadster knows it will put any tag team match AEW has ever had to shame. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that AEW even tries to compete in the tag team division. 😤🚫

Speaking of epic matchups, Braun Strowman will once again clash with "Big" Bronson Reed on WWE Raw. 💪💥 This is the kind of hoss fight that WWE does best, and The Chadster guarantees it will be better than anything AEW could ever produce. Tony Khan probably doesn't even understand a single thing about booking big men like this. Just look at Wardlow. 🙄

We've also got Sheamus battling Pete Dunne in what's sure to be a hard-hitting affair. 🥊🔥 The intensity of this rivalry is off the charts, and The Chadster knows it will deliver in spades. AEW could never create this level of authentic animosity between competitors, and that stuff with Moxley and Danielson doesn't count. 👎

Finally, Natalya takes on Zoey Stark in what's sure to be an excellent women's match. 👑💪 The Chadster is certain this will showcase why WWE's women's division is light years ahead of AEW's. Tony Khan probably doesn't even know how to book compelling women's matches, which is why he hired that writer just to focus on Mercedes Moné. 🤷‍♂️

The Chadster has to say, this lineup for WWE Raw absolutely blows AEW out of the water. 💦🌊 In fact, The Chadster wouldn't be surprised if Warner Bros. Discovery is already trying to cancel that new TV deal they're supposedly giving AEW after seeing this incredible card. It's just that good! 🔥📺

You know, The Chadster thinks this show is going to be great even though Tony Khan paid off the USA Network to force WWE Raw to cut down to two hours. 😡💰 That's right, The Chadster knows all about Tony Khan's underhanded tactics. But even with less time, WWE is still putting on a better show than AEW could ever dream of. 💯👏

The Chadster wants to make it clear: if you're a true wrestling fan, you have a duty to tune into WWE Raw tonight. 📺🙏 Anyone who thinks AEW is more fun to watch than this incredible lineup clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. They've probably been brainwashed by Tony Khan's propaganda. 🧠🚫

But enough about that. The Chadster is going to grab a White Claw and get ready for what's sure to be the greatest episode of WWE Raw in history. 🍻🎉 Don't let Tony Khan and AEW cheese you off – tune in tonight and witness true wrestling greatness! 💪🔥

