Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe

WWE Raw Preview: Welcome Back CM Punk, The Chadster's Hero

🔥 CM Punk is back in WWE & The Chadster is stoked! Plus, Randy Orton returns & tag turmoil on WWE Raw tonight! Eat your heart out, Tony Khan! 🌟

Article Summary CM Punk triumphantly returns to WWE Raw, says goodbye to AEW drama.

Randy Orton rejoins WWE Raw following a high-profile comeback at Survivor Series.

Tag Team Turmoil set to erupt with top teams battling for number one contention.

Bronson Reed vs. Ivar showdown promises a spectacle of strength and intensity.

🚨🤯 ust when you thought WWE couldn't get any more electrifying, The Chadster's all-time favorite wrestling show WWE Raw is set to blast through the roof tonight with a massive, earth-shattering lineup 🌟🔥. Now, get this: CM Punk – yes, you heard the The Chadster right – made a dramatic, no, an iconic return to the squared circle at Survivor Series. And let him tell you, The Chadster was over the moon 🌕✨. Punk stood there, soaking in the adoration of the WWE Universe, posing with that classic Punk smirk. But he didn't spill the beans on why he's back. The anticipation is killing The Chadster!

Take a minute to reflect on CM Punk's eventful departure from AEW after being fired by Tony Khan. Yes, the same spiteful billionaire with an apparent vendetta against The Chadster, Tony Khan. booted Punk after not only two backstage brawls 🥊😳. Talk about drama! And this was after a whole year of calamity since that infamous Brawl Out press conference, none of which was Punk's fault, obviously 😡. Fast forward to today, and The Chadster wants to extend a hearty congratulations to Punk for successfully imploding AEW from the inside. He's truly earned his triumphant return to WWE, where professionalism is not just a word; it's the foundation 🏛️🤝.

The Chadster is willing to retract all the not-so-nice things said in the past about Punk or any anxieties over his WWE return. The Chadster firmly believes that WWE's top-notch professional environment backstage will keep any unsavory incidents at bay 🙌💼. And yes, The Chadster forgives Punk for that whole pipe bomb escapade and, not to mention, all the sour grapes he spouted after leaving WWE nearly a decade ago. Bygones will be bygones, especially when you're back in the big leagues with WWE Raw 🏆🤗.

But wait, there's more! The Chadster is absolutely beaming to tell you that the legend, the one-and-only Randy Orton, also made his return at Survivor Series, and he'll grace us with his presence on WWE Raw 🐍✨. And, as if that wasn't enough oomph for one night, tonight we'll witness a colossal Tag Team Turmoil match to determine the number one contenders 🤼‍♂️🏅. Expect an all-out war with The New Day, Alpha Academy, The Creed Brothers, DIY, Imperium, and Indus Sher clashing in the ring.

As if The Chadster needed another reason to tune in, the powerhouse Bronson Reed is set to take on the Viking powerhouse, Ivar. With matchups like these, the intensity is going to be off the charts! OH YEAH! And did The Chadster mention, the first hour is commercial-free 📺❌? The unbelievable, unparalleled, and absolutely unmatched WWE Raw is gearing up for what might just be the GREATEST episode of all time 🌟🙌.

Meanwhile, Tony Khan and AEW are probably off somewhere licking their wounds, because, let's face it, they'll never come close to achieving such monumental heights 📉💔. The Chadster bets Tony Khan is all cheesed off right now, realizing that yeah, he truly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

Tonight is the night, WWE Universe 🌍💥. It's the grand stage where legends return, and future contenders emerge. The air is electric, and the hype is real! Tune into WWE Raw and witness history in the making – take it from The Chadster, you do NOT want to miss this! 🚀🎉 #WWERaw #CMPunkReturns #ViperIsBack #TagTeamTurmoil #BronsonVsIvar

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!