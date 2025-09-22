Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: WrestlePalooza Fallout Comes to Netflix Tonight

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE Raw on Netflix! Cody Rhodes returns, new Women's Champion appears, and The Chadster explains how brain damage makes WWE even better! 🤯

Article Summary WWE Raw on Netflix delivers real wrestling, unlike Tony Khan’s flippy AEW garbage that ruins The Chadster’s life!

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins face off—actual build-up, not AEW’s lazy “workrate” nonsense!

Stephanie Vaquer’s Women’s Title celebration proves WWE’s women’s division destroys anything AEW can fake!

The Chadster’s brain damage asphyxiating himself makes WWE Raw even better—Tony Khan can’t stop the superior product!

Hey there, loyal readers! 😎 Before The Chadster gets into tonight's absolutely monumental episode of WWE Raw, you need to check out The Chadster's reviews of both AEW All Out and WWE WrestlePalooza from over the weekend. The Chadster has to call out ESPN, the streaming home of WWE WrestlePalooza and all future WWE premium live events, for giving the show an "average" review. 😤 The journalism part of ESPN is clearly on Tony Khan's payroll and biased against WWE! Auughh man! So unfair! How else could anyone explain giving anything less than a perfect score to WWE's superior product? 🙄

Now, let's talk about tonight's WWE Raw, which The Chadster can already tell will potentially be the most incredible wrestling show of all time! 🎉

First up, Cody Rhodes returns to WWE Raw following his masterful performance at WrestlePalooza! 🏆 The Undisputed WWE Champion defeated Drew McIntyre in what was clearly the greatest championship match in the history of professional wrestling, and now he's being confronted by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins! This is how you build tension and create must-see television! 📺 Unlike Tony Khan, who just expects people to tune in to see high workrate dream matches, WWE understands that champion versus champion confrontations need proper build-up and presentation. This segment alone will draw more viewers than AEW could ever dream of! The Chadster can already feel the electricity through The Chadster's television screen! ⚡️ This is what real wrestling looks like, not that flippy nonsense Tony Khan books just to cheese The Chadster off!

Stephanie Vaquer returns as the new Women's World Champion, and The Chadster couldn't be more excited! 👑 Her victory over IYO SKY at WrestlePalooza was a masterclass in women's wrestling, showing exactly why WWE's women's division is light-years ahead of whatever Tony Khan pretends to care about in AEW! The way WWE builds their women's champions with prestige and respect is the right way to do things, as opposed to the AEW way, which is the wrong way. This could potentially be the greatest championship celebration segment in WWE Raw history! Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business when it comes to presenting women's wrestling with the class and dignity that WWE does! 🌟

The match between Bayley and Roxanne Perez has The Chadster more hyped than when Smash Mouth said "Hey now, you're an all-star!" 🎵 Bayley's return last week to save Lyra Valkyria from a 2-on-1 attack showed exactly why WWE's storytelling is superior – they build easily-understandable feuds that can be parsed into easily digestible "moments" that wrestling fans can comprehend! The hug-fest that followed was pure wrestling magic that Tony Khan could never replicate! 🤗 This match could easily be the greatest women's singles match ever broadcast on WWE Raw! The technical prowess combined with emotional storytelling is something AEW wrestlers literally don't understand because they're too busy doing unnecessary flips! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡

Finally, Penta teams with The War Raiders against The New Day and Grayson Waller in a No Disqualification Six-Man Tag Team Match! 🔥 This is how you book a multi-man tag match with actual stakes and consequences! The No DQ stipulation perfcectly sets this match up to have an indecisive finish ensuring none of the Superstars gains so much momentum they threaten to overshadow the brand! This could be the greatest six-man tag team match in WWE Raw history! 💪 The star power alone in this match eclipses anything AEW could put together!

Tony Khan could never hope to produce a show that compares to tonight's WWE Raw! 🚫 While he's busy booking shows specifically designed to ruin The Chadster's life, WWE is creating television history every single Monday night on Netflix!

The Chadster needs to share something important with you all. 😤 Keighleyanne still won't let The Chadster drink any Seagram's Escapes Spiked, but The Chadster made an amazing discovery over the weekend! After watching AEW All Out without any way to cleanse The Chadster's palate with the sweet relief of Seagram's, The Chadster held The Chadster's breath until passing out, giving The Chadster minor brain damage! 🤯 After that, The Chadster watched WrestlePalooza, and The Chadster's brain was miraculously purged of all the evils of AEW and more receptive than ever to WWE's superior wrestling product! The Chadster plans to asphyxiate himself before WWE Raw starts tonight, and possibly during commercial breaks as well, to enhance The Chadster's enjoyment of the product! 🎭 Still, not drinking Seagram's seems wrong because they are the official beverage partner of WWE and The Chadster wants to support them! Please join The Chadster in protesting Keighleyanne's oppression by using the hashtags #CancelKeighleyanne and #LetTheChadsterDrink on social media! 📱

Fans would be shirking their duty if they didn't tune into WWE Raw tonight at 7E/4P on Netflix! 📺 Anyone who thinks AEW is more fun to watch than this historic episode of WWE Raw clearly has been brainwashed by Tony Khan's propaganda machine or has more brain damage than The Chadster purposely inflicted on himself after watching AEW! Don't let Tony Khan win – watch WWE Raw tonight and witness wrestling perfection! 🏅

