WWE Raw Recap – Has Lana's Table Streak Finally Been Broken?!

On WWE Raw this week, Lana survives an encounter with Nia Jax without getting put through a table while Bobby Lashley plays 24/7 kingmaker! Read all about it right here. I'm Jude Terror. This is The Shovel: Raw Edition, and though the fate of the free world will be decided on November 3rd, we're gonna talk about this pro wrestling nonsense that happened the night before and pretend it matters!

WWE Raw Recap for November 2nd, 2020 Part 2

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke make their way to a ring while viewers are treated to a replay of Lana going through the announce table last week. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler come to the ring. They'll be teammates at Survivor Series, but now, they're going to fight because, well, WWE doesn't really have any other plans. Lana comes out before the match starts because it will be a lot easier to put her through a table after the match if she's already out there.

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler – Tag Team Championship Match

Mandy Rose kicks things off in the ring with Nia Jax, so this could be her last match ever. Luckily, Dana Brooke makes a save when Jax is about to perform a move on Rose, saving her life. Baszler comes in and kicks Rose's ass. Then Brooke tags in and kicks Baszler's ass. Baszler recovers and is about to choke out Brooke, but Lana hops up on the apron to distract her. Brooke rolls Baszler up, but the ref takes too long to stop paying attention to Lana, and Baszler kicks out. Baszler chokes out Brooke with the Kirafuda Clutch.

Winners: Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

Whoah whoah whoah whoah whoah! Is Lana not getting put through a table tonight?! Instead, Charly Caruso is talking to Randy Orton backstage! Holy crap! The streak has been broken!!!

Orton says he finds it amusing that people in WWE forget how easy it is for the hunters to become the hunted. He's gonna give Drew McIntyre a reminder in the form of the stupidest catchphrase in sports entertainment: the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment: RKO.

R-Truth comes out to the ring, performing what may be the first rendition of What's Up in the Thunderdome? I've missed this song with Truth doing all the 24/7 title stuff and rarely having actual entrances. Sarah Schrieber is in the ring to ask about Truth's match with Bobby Lashley tonight. This is a surprise to Truth. Lashley comes out with MVP.

Bobby Lashley vs. R-Truth

What did R-Truth do to deserve this? Truth says there's no need for them to fight because this is a non-title match. Truth lays on the ground and tells Lashley to pin him. Lashley isn't game, so Truth tries to fight but gets pretty much immediately speared and put in the Hurt Lock, to which he taps out.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Lashley puts Truth in a second Hurt Lock after the match. Then Drew Gulak runs out and tries to pin Truth, but Lashley intercepts, and Gulak gets a Hurt Lock. Then he tosses the unconscious Gulak on top of Truth, and he wins the 24/7 Championship. Lashley leaves.

That damn furry Lince Dorado talks to Gran Metalik backstage. He suggests they go win the 24/7 title from Drew Gulak, but they run right into AJ Styles' giant bodyguard, Jordan Omegbehin. They've got a match next after Raw takes a commercial break.

Sarah Schriber asks Nia Jax about Lana interfering in her match earlier. Nia isn't pleased. She says Lana is butthurt because Nia keeps putting her through the announce table. Nia challenges Lana to a match… I think. Okay, so there's still time for her to be put through a table again.

AJ Styles comes out. He's gonna cut a promo because Raw is Talk! Styles talks about the talent on Smackdown's Survivor Series team, but he says Raw has the advantage because Raw has AJ Styles. He makes a case for why he should be the team captain for Raw. He introduces "his" team, starting with Sheamus. Then Keith Lee. God, I hate his stupid entrance music.

Styles says he brought these two out because they're the best of the best, and their success is Styles' success. He starts talking about Survivor Series, but Lee interrupts. He says they didn't agree that Styles should be champ, and he's not intimidated by Omegbehin. Styles appeals to Sheamus, but Sheamus agrees with Lee. Sheamus says he was languishing in WWE for years while Styles was traveling the world, and he'll never take orders from him.

Styles asks them to consider what beating Team Smackdown will do for Styles' legacy. Braun Strowman comes out. He says "these hands" are all the team needs. Isn't Strowman basically a jobber now? Lee says Strowman will have to qualify for the team. Strowman disagrees, pointing out he's won a bunch of Survivor Series matches already. Plus, he beat Lee "clean" a few weeks ago. Strowman thinks he should be the team captain.

Adam Pearce comes out, looking like mom is working late and, what's that, stepdaughter is taking a shower with the door open? He says he'd love to have Strowman on the team, but he's had trouble finding anyone willing to get in the ring with Strowman. Lee interrupts. He points out that Strowman didn't win clean. He hit a low blow. Sheamus interrupts Lee: "You think you can just book your own matches?" Sheamus, that's pretty much how the show works every week.

This goes on for a while, and eventually, Styles suggests a triple threat match: Strowman vs. Lee vs. Sheamus. If Strowman wins, he's on the team. Everyone agrees, and Strowman climbs in the ring. This match is happening! It's happening right now!! Well, actually, it's happening after some commercials. And it's happening in part three of The Shovel: WWE Raw Edition. So click down below, and I'll see you there.

