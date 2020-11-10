WWE Raw Recap – Randy Orton Embodies the Important Principle of DTA

On WWE Raw this week, Randy Orton grows paranoid, Matt Riddle takes the final spot on the Raw Survivor Series team, and Drew Gulak applies to the Hurt Business. Read all about it right here!

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel: WWE Raw Edition. WWE suffered a major blow last weekend when WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump lost the election to Joe Biden. Big loss for WWE. Big loss for Vince McMahon. And another big loss for Linda McMahon, who was heading up that super PAC for Trump. On the bright side, that does mean Trump is free to make a return to the company, and lord knows they could use some more star power. Should we pencil in an early Survivor Series return? Or do we need to wait for the Royal Rumble? It does come right after the inauguration…

WWE Raw Recap for November 9th, 2020 Part 1

The Miz kicks off Monday Night Raw after a longish video package and the theme song, heading to the ring in a pink suit with his Money in the Bank Briefcase. John Morrison joins him, also well-dressed. It's a Miz TV segment, it seems. Miz says big things happen tonight, such as Miz and Morrison teaming up with Randy Orton to face Drew McIntyre and the New Day in what is presumably tonight's main event. Miz implies he might cash in on Randy Orton. Also, this week, a new episode of Miz and Misses is airing on Thursday, and a special bonus episode is airing after Raw tonight. Before Miz can continue shilling for his reality show, Randy Orton comes out.

Orton is mad that Miz thinks his reality show is more important than Randy's match. He accuses Miz of getting that match booked so he can cash in and steal the belt. He also lays into John Morrison, saying Morrison "took his ball and left" and wrestled "for the minor leagues," and Orton didn't even want WWE to let him come back. Orton lays the belt on the ground and turns his back to Miz. He dares him to take it.

Miz is incredulous. He says he wouldn't abuse his power like that. Orton isn't buying it. Miz and Morrison insist that they can all come out winners tonight by beating McIntyre and the New Day tonight. Orton can get his hands on McIntyre, and Miz and Morrison can earn a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships.

The New Day come out. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods do their schtick and hit their catchphrases and mock Orton, Miz, and Morrison. They get in the ring. Orton immediately hits Kofi with an RKO. Drew McIntyre runs out. He and Orton brawl in the ring. He gets the upper hand on Orton, but Miz hits McIntyre with the briefcase. He and Morrison hold McIntyre so Orton can hit an RKO, proving their loyalty. Orton, Miz, and Morrison leave. McIntyre struggles to his feet. He seems to be smiling. Raw takes a commercial break.

Elias is in the ring. He's got an electric guitar, and he's playing his basic-ass blues riffs. He says he dreamed of beating Jeff Hardy and Matt Riddle over the weekend to qualify for Survivor Series in tonight's second-chance match. He claims people come up to him all the time and ask him what else he can achieve when he's already a chart-topping musician and WWE Superstar. He claims he really, really needs this win tonight, though it's hard to imagine anyone could possibly really care that much about either this match or Survivor Series.

In any case, Elias says he's gonna sing a song right now. He looks to the entrance waiting for someone to interrupt, but no one does. He says it again. Still no interruption. He starts playing, stops, and looks again. It seems it's all clear. Now he starts playing for real, and now Hardy comes out. Nice one, Jeff!

They have a match. Hey, it had to happen eventually. Raw can't be all talking segments. Only like 90%. Matt Riddle wins this match with Bro Derek, leaving Elias and Hardy free to continue their feud.

Matt Riddle defeats Elias and Jeff Hardy to qualify for Survivor Series.

AJ Styles cuts some kind of deal with Adam Pearce backstage. Charly Caruso walks up and asks AJ What that was about. AJ won't spill, but we know AJ probably wanted a spot in Pearce's next porno. Then she asks about Matt Riddle joining team Raw. AJ starts to talk up Riddle, but Sheamus shows up. Sheamus has beef with Riddle. AJ says that's not a winning attitude. They have to work together. AJ says he's gonna call a team meeting. Charly asks Sheamus how AJ is doing at the job of team captain. Sheamus says AJ is not his team captain. Braun Strowman shows up and also says AJ isn't his captain. How much do you want to bet Vince is doing an angle as a wish-fulfillment metaphor for not accepting the presidential election results? Raw takes a commercial break.

Mustafa Ali cuts a promo with Retribution. He says Ricochet is an honorable man, and Mustafa applauds that. But he's also a fool. One man can't change everything. Ricochet needs to accept that and join Retribution. Reckoning interjects to cut a promo about "green-haired" trash laughing at her. Uh, what? Who is she talking about? Ali says Retribution won't rest until they shut WWE down. Yeah, it's going great so far, guys. You've only lost every single match you've had so far.

Drew Gulak approaches Hurt Business backstage. He's wearing a suit, and he suggests that he should join the group with his 24/7 Championship. MVP says they appreciate his interest, but they're not accepting applications. Bobby Lashley grabs his tie. It's a clip-on. Now MVP is pissed. Gulak claims the tie is tactical because of the 24/7 championship. Lashley orders Hurt Business to beat him up. They do. After they walk away, R-Truth comes out of nowhere and pins him to win the title.

Lana heads to the ring… reluctantly. It seems getting put through a table every single week is taking its toll on her psyche. Raw takes a commercial break.

Will Lana get put through a table again? Of course, she will. And we'll tell you about it in part two of The Shovel: Raw Edition. Clicky clicky down below.

