WWE Raw Recap – The End of a Bromance? Why, Sheamus, Why?!

It's the end of an era. Tonight, the WWE Universe says goodbye to the Thunderdome inside the Amway Center, as Raw will be moving to the Thunderdome at Tropicana Field. Major difference there. I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel, Powered by Testofen(TM), and I'm prepared tonight to throw away three hours of my life to watch WWE Monday Night Raw and tell you what happened. No need to thank me. It's a dirty job, but somebody has to do it.

WWE Raw Recap for December 7th, 2020 Part 2

The Miz and John Morrison are in the ring for Miz TV. Their guest tonight is AJ Styles, who comes out with Olmos. Miz asks Styles what his plan is to beat Drew McIntyre in a TLC match at the TLC PPV. Styles says he's gonna beat McIntyre with a chair and put him through tables. He promises to knock McIntyre out cold and win the WWE Championship. Miz and Morrison suggest they can take out McIntyre before TLC because they're facing him and Sheamus in a handicap match tonight.

This segues into Miz and Morrison doing a comedy routine with bad Scottish accents. Sheamus interrupts. He liked the accents, but he's tired of hearing about how he's gonna betray Drew McIntyre. He says if they were in the pub in Dublin, he'd kick their asses. Miz, Morrison, and Styles point out that Sheamus is outnumbered three to one. Sheamus says that's not true. Drew McIntyre comes out.

Styles says he's gonna kick AJ's ass at TLC. Then he says everyone backstage has been saying The Miz has no balls. He says he watched Miz and Misses, and he knows Maryse keeps Miz's balls in her purse, but now he has Morrison's because Morrison is his bitch. McIntyre and Sheamus clear Miz and Morrison out of the ring. Styles hides behind Olmos. McIntyre chucks the Money in the Bank briefcase from the ring all the way to the stage.

In case this top-of-the-hour overly long promo wasn't enough, we now get to watch a recap of the over-long top of the show promo from earlier tonight. I'm telling you that replay feedback loop is coming. The New Day come to the ring. Raw takes a commercial break. Then we see sad tweets about Pat Patterson. Then Hurt Business comes out (sans Bobby Lashley).

Shelton Benjamin and Kofi Kingston have a match. Kingston gets the pin with Trouble in Paradise.

Cedric Alexander is super butthurt about this and demands Kofi get back in the ring and fight him now. Cedric sounds like he's losing his voice. Hopefully not the 'rona. Raw takes another commercial break before this match happens. Alexander goes after Kofi's left leg, which he "hurt" in the previous match with Benjamin. Alexander gets the pin with the Lumbar Check.

Hurt Business celebrates the victory. Alexander stays in the ring with them this time. We get a recap of the Symphony of Destruction match from last week. It looks like Jeff didn't break his neck when he hit a swanton on the stairs after all since he's facing Bobby Lashley tonight.

Raw takes another commercial break, and then we see the Pat Patterson memorial video package. WWE has one last shot to play this thing without adding a fake "Thank You Pat" chant to the end of it. And for what may be the first time in as long as I can remember… WWE does the right thing. The tasteful thing even. No obviously fake chant this time. Credit where it's due.

Drew McIntyre comes to the ring. He's got the sword again, which once belonged to his grandfather but was then stolen by Triple H to give Vince McMahon a gift. Raw takes a commercial break, and then we see a video recapping Tribute to the Troops, which I didn't watch because what do you people want from me? I should just watch wrestling 24/7?!

Sheamus comes to the ring. Commentary really plays up the question of whether Sheamus will betray McIntyre. Isn't it a given he will? Doesn't every single wrestler ever, given enough time, betray their friends? Why make such a big deal out of it for Sheamus?

Anyway, Miz, Morrison, Styles, and Olmos head down to the ring, and the three-on-two handicap match gets started. During the match, Sheamus finds himself on the wrong end of a major beatdown while Drew just hangs out on the apron and waits for the hot tag. So when, in the heat of the moment, after McIntyre gets the hot tag and he and Sheamus are taking on all three men at once, Sheamus accidentally Brogue Kicks McIntyre and then gets pinned by Styles… did he do it on purpose?!

AJ Styles, Miz, and Morrison defeat Sheamus and Drew McIntyre via pinfall.

Why, Sheamus, why?! We're unlikely to find out here. But there's still some Randy Orton/Bray Wyatt nonsense to look forward to, so why don't you click on the link below to go to part three of this Raw recap and find out what happened?

