WWE Raw Review: Chadster's Unbiased Take on Wrestling Perfection

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off! 😤 Last night's episode of WWE Raw was so amazing that The Chadster can't even begin to describe how much it cheesed him off that AEW and Tony Khan continue to exist in the face of such wrestling perfection. But The Chadster will do his best to recap this incredible show for all you true wrestling fans out there who missed it, due to some life-threatening emergency because The Chadster knows nothing else could make a true wrestling skip a WWE show. 🙌

WWE Raw kicked off with an electrifying segment featuring the incomparable Rhea Ripley. 🔥 Ripley, being the dominant force she is, called out Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Instead, Tiffany Stratton showed up with a message from Nia Jax. The Chadster was on the edge of his seat as things got physical, showcasing the intense rivalries that only WWE Raw can deliver. This is how you start a wrestling show, Tony Khan! Take notes! 📝

Next up, we had an absolutely stellar Women's Tag Team Title match between Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair against Damage CTRL. 🏆 The action was non-stop, and The Chadster couldn't help but marvel at the athleticism on display. Belair secured the win with a KOD to Sky, retaining the titles. This is the kind of women's wrestling that AEW could only dream of producing! 💪

The announcement of a #1 contenders tournament for the Tag Team Titles had The Chadster jumping for joy. 😃 This is how you create compelling storylines and give purpose to your tag team division, unlike AEW's chaotic mess of a tag team scene.

Bron Breakker cut a promo that sent shivers down The Chadster's spine. 😱 His intensity and passion are unmatched, and The Chadster can't help but wonder why AEW doesn't have any young stars with this kind of presence. Oh wait, it's because Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙄

The tournament's first-round match between Alpha Academy and the returning War Raiders was short but sweet. The Raiders picked up the win, showing that WWE Raw knows how to utilize returning talent properly, unlike some other companies The Chadster could mention. 👀

The highlight of the night for The Chadster was undoubtedly Cody Rhodes' appearance. 🌟 Cody, being the consummate professional he is, paid tribute to St. Louis' wrestling history. When Gunther interrupted, The Chadster was treated to a tension-filled exchange between two of WWE's top stars. This is the kind of star power that AEW can only dream of! 💫

Bron Breakker vs. Kofi Kingston was a masterclass in storytelling. 📚 Breakker's victory further solidified his status as a rising star, while Kingston proved why he's still one of the best in the business. This match alone was better than anything AEW has produced in its entire existence!

Next, The Chadster is thrilled to talk about the match between R-Truth and The Miz, which proved to be one of the most entertaining contests of the night despite its one-minute duration. 🤣 With a perfectly timed distraction from Wyatt Six6cks, R-Truth managed to pin The Miz, reminding everyone why he is literally the funniest human being on Earth! 😂 Watching R-Truth work his comedic magic in the ring is a delight that AEW could never replicate, no matter how hard they try. 👏

The main event featuring Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez was a perfect way to cap off an incredible episode of WWE Raw. 🎭 The tension between Ripley and Stratton added an extra layer of intrigue, and Nia Jax's interference set up future storylines beautifully. This is how you book a main event, Tony Khan!

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another nightmare about him last night. 😰 In the dream, The Chadster was at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, enjoying WWE Raw live. Suddenly, Tony Khan appeared, wearing a Rhea Ripley costume. He chased The Chadster through the arena, wielding Tiffany Stratton's Money in the Bank briefcase like a weapon. The Chadster tried to escape, but everywhere he turned, there was Tony Khan, ready to bonk him with the briefcase. Just as Khan cornered The Chadster and was about to strike, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. It's just so unfair that Tony Khan invades The Chadster's dreams like this! 😡

In conclusion, this episode of WWE Raw was a testament to why WWE is the pinnacle of professional wrestling. 🏔️ From start to finish, it delivered compelling storylines, amazing matches, and star power that AEW could only dream of. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Tony Khan continues to try and compete with this level of excellence. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

The Chadster hopes all you true wrestling fans out there appreciate the unbiased journalism on display here. Now, if you'll excuse The Chadster, he needs to go for a drive in his Mazda Miata to clear his head. Maybe some Smash Mouth will help wash away the lingering effects of that Tony Khan nightmare. 🚗🎵

